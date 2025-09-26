- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|168
|EURUSD
|80
|USDCAD
|79
|EURGBP
|64
|GBPUSD
|36
|EURAUD
|13
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDUSD
|541
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|USDCAD
|1.4K
|EURGBP
|2.6K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURAUD
|376
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDUSD
|4.1K
|EURUSD
|5.2K
|USDCAD
|4.7K
|EURGBP
|6.2K
|GBPUSD
|3.5K
|EURAUD
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.46 × 117
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.67 × 846
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 84
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.89 × 95
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.94 × 197
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.17 × 6
|
Bybit-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.38 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.40 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.40 × 5
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.41 × 98
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.55 × 122
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.59 × 150
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.60 × 15
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.61 × 215
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.90 × 1018
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|2.12 × 66
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.14 × 14
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.30 × 351
|
OneRoyal-Server
|2.40 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.52 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.71 × 79
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.79 × 156
|
Axiory-Live
|2.82 × 65
🇹🇷 Signal Tanıtımı – Hedef: 2 Yıl İçinde Bir Maaşın Yerine Geçmek
🎯 Signal'in Amacı
Bu signal, net ve gerçekçi bir hedef doğrultusunda tasarlanmıştır:
➡️ Yarı otomatik, disiplinli ve gerçek piyasa koşullarında test edilmiş bir işlem stratejisi ile
2 yıl içinde geleneksel bir maaşın yerini almak.
⚙️ Trading Felsefesi
📊 Sermayenin istikrarlı şekilde büyümesine odaklanma
🔄 Hesap performansına göre kademeli lot artırımı
❌ Martingale yok – ❌ Agresif scalping yok
📉 Orta düzey risk ayarı ve drawdown kontrolü
✅ Piyasaya uyum sağlayabilen dinamik strateji
💼 Bu signal kimler için uygundur?
✔️ Düzenli pasif gelir arayan yatırımcılar
✔️ Finansal özgürlüğe ulaşmak isteyen bireyler
✔️ İstikrarı ve sürdürülebilirliği ön planda tutan trader’lar
💶 Aboneler için Öneriler
💰 Önerilen sermaye: minimum 4.000 €
⚖️ Önerilen kaldıraç: 1:30
✅ MQL5’in otomatik lot yönetimini kullanmak
🔒 Hızlı ve güvenilir işlem sunan bir broker tercih edilmeli
🧠 Bu signal, orta ve uzun vadeli sonuçlar için tasarlanmıştır
🔒 Risk Yönetimi
Strateji, kademeli lot artışını içerir:
➡️ Lotlar sadece sermaye yeterliyse artırılır
🗓️ 2 Yıllık Projeksiyon (Tahmini)
📈 Başlangıç sermayesi: 3.000 €
🚀 Aylık hedef: %8–12*
🔁 Tahmini sonuç: 18–24 ay içinde maaşın yerini almak
(*Geçmiş getiriler, gelecekteki sonuçların garantisi değildir)
I've noticed a significant spread on positions due to IC MARKETS lately. I have 7 other accounts with bots, and they closed the AUD/USD and GBP/USD positions on the upside. I might suggest switching to leverage of 500 on the Roboforex platform to eliminate this spread.
Hello, I've decided to no longer respond to messages during periods when positions are unclosed and in loss. I closed the positions at the beginning of September, due to pressure and insults, even though if I had waited two more days, they would have been profitable. Thank you for your understanding.
A new year begins this week. We're ending the year with a significant loss, and I apologize. All my indicators told me the AUD was overbought, and honestly, I still believe in it, but I can't turn a blind eye and continue on this path. I waited over a week. I bet on last week's US figures, which were poor. I had hope with China's this morning, but the AUD is still rising. The market will turn around, but I can't predict when, and a runaway crisis is possible with the Fed. Furthermore, a political crisis could arise in the US with the assassinations of Kirk and the young Ukrainian woman, if a new event occurs. All things considered, I prefer to close the position. We've made +400% this year, let's not forget that. May the year 2025-2026 be as profitable.
I re-configured the robot, it directly opened a sell position on AUD/USD, I give it 24 hours otherwise I will do a complete overhaul.
Hello everyone, I decided to close all positions today. The market is too tight, and there's no certainty about what's going to happen with the Fed. Let's stop the bloodbath now.
I'm sorry about this situation; there's little point in insulting me. Look at the charts; such a huge AUD pump almost never happens. I'm not closing any more positions; I'm just waiting for now.
Hello, We're approaching the drawndown at $1,950, set at $1,950. I don't understand how the AUD can rise so high. This is the first time I've seen this. I'm sorry, but there's a chance the first position will be closed if this persists.
AUD/USD Update: Reopening a position (the last one) following today's AUD rise. Now we have to wait, sometimes it happens; US inflation figures were much lower than expected. The maximum DD is 25%, after which a stop loss will apply. I set up an automatic readjustment of my accounts due to low leverage. This apparently closed some positions due to excessive slippage. The drawdown is calculated on the base balance, which is a €1,950 loss. I have disabled the automatic readjustment for the future. I am sincerely sorry for those who had partially closed positions!
The robot opened several positions on the AUD/USD pair, judging that the dollar was oversold. The maximum DD is 25%; it's best to wait.
Stay calm. The dollar will recover.
Hello everyone! A quiet August, earning €685, that's great! Goal: at least €750 for September!
Hello everyone, I decided to close the losing AUD/USD position because the bot hadn't factored in Powell's speech scheduled for the end of the day. It's better to wait. Sorry.
Hello everyone, US inflation has been higher than expected, and market analysis has shifted slightly to determine which direction the market will take. This is why things are a bit quiet at the moment. Other than that, August is normally a quiet month.
Update regarding the EUR/AUD position. IC Market experienced a bug and should have closed the position with a profit on Friday. Some of you are receiving messages saying "request failed." This is normal. IC Market had a synchronization issue for a few seconds. Unfortunately, it was during the order closing process. Let's be patient to close this order safely.
1,434 euros earned this month. I had a goal of 600 euros with customs duties and volatility... oops! Happy August everyone! I'm not setting a goal for August because it's a rather unusual month in the West with the holidays.
Have a great weekend everyone. Two bad reviews yesterday, and yet we've earned over €1,100 for the month of July... I don't understand. Enjoy your weekend!
USD
EUR
EUR
这就是一个赌运气的信号，完全没有技术可言。亏损了就硬抗，快爆仓再存入资金，极端情况下就能让你输光所有……
With this signal, You will need back to work in two weeks.
And he will deposit himself when facing high drawdown without any notice.
not for me.
Nice Try
I have a similar style robot, and the problem is exactly the same – when it loses, even a whole month’s profit can be gone. Of course, there are good weeks too, but when it loses, the loss is much bigger than the daily gains. With Reo, I noticed the first big loss in time and managed to recover it, but this time I couldn’t react as I was at work. Unfortunately, I have to unsubscribe.
Как ему так везло целый год просто удивляет. Сама торговая система крайне ущербна. Логика торговли ошибочна в базовом понимании. Отписка
Who could be more unlucky than me? I started the subscription on August 31, only made a profit once, and then suffered massive losses for over a week, resulting in a loss of $3,000. The entry of the signal seems to be the same as the Quantum StarMan mentioned by the person above, but the author uses a grid-based method to add positions by himself, which I'm not a fan of. I suggest that the author doesn't necessarily have to close every trade in profit. This kind of grid-based accumulation method can be potentially dangerous in a one-way market if the judgment is wrong. This time it hit me hard, just terrible luck. I will continue with the subscripition, but I hope the author abandons this dangerous accumulation method.
==========================================================================================================
Update:
It started grid trading again, and now I'm 100% sure it's Quantum StarMan. Previously, I wasn’t certain because Quantum StarMan usually opens a set of 5 orders at a time, while this author’s signal is for 1 order. Now I’m sure because they add positions at the same time, and the author uses high risk. Currently, there’s a floating loss of $1,600. Whether it breaks even or hits the stop-loss, I will immediately stop the subscription.
I signed up for this signal about 15 days ago and have already lost more than 20% of my account balance. What I could see is that it uses 80% of the signals from the Quantum StarMan EA; however, the way it handles when the robot issues a signal against the trend is poor. It only issues uncontrolled signals, hoping the signal will return, and sets a stop loss of around 20 or 25%. This means that with just 3 or 4 countertrades, it can wipe out your account. In my personal opinion, Hugo has been lucky up until now. So, I suggest that if you don't want to risk your account, don't sign up for this signal.
Mate been a great signal but just dont start a trade on an NFP approaching that was not a good idea.............still in it see how we recover this month
It was the first trades that i had after my i subscribed to this signal , i made a research your past trades and the profits and the loss.. one bad trade week doesn't mean that the signal is waste of time. i will keep following this as i believe he is very informed about whats going on in the market otherwise he will not have this high percentage of win trades. Keep your strategy as it is! no worries about the loses this is the game here!
This is my first set of trades since joining. I don’t think it is the system, I think I have a bad spell over my head. This is not the first time I have joined a signal service that looks great only for it to turn around when I join.
I will stick wilt it for the long term. I may give less starts at the moment but may change as time goes on
I fully intended to stick with this. I closed all my trades thinking I'd wait until the dust settled and work out how to set my own SL's. Unfortunately I went out and when I got back noticed that the bot had opened another 6 trades on my account. Sorry but I have no option but to stop copying when there's no risk management at all. It has been a great signal until now but unfortunately when it went bad, it went very bad.
Everyone needs to look at this as long term trading. I feel sorry for anyone just starting this signal. Yesterday gave me and most others a 5% loss on a signal that averages around 10% a month it will recover. Please bear in mind we are in strange times with the Orange orangutan in charge. set you own SL if you feel too uncomfortable.
Hello, this is my first time copying signals. But I have a lot of experience trading manually. In my humble opinion, I believe you should incorporate stop losses and take profits with every trade you open. That way we can know what risk we are really taking. Because right now I don't know what you are going to do. Cheer up, you can do very well in the long run if you don't let your emotions take over.
Hello Reo,
I want to share my thoughts with you after today’s situation. You are very skilled in the market, and your performance shows that you are successful. The recent large loss was mainly because your trades rely on a good trading bot and your personal follow-up, which usually work perfectly together.
However, the main issue was that the Expert Advisor is not yet programmed to set stop loss and take profit levels automatically. Having these in place is much safer and more professional, because even if you are busy, away, or facing any personal circumstances, the account and the subscribers’ funds remain protected.
We all trust your ability, and I personally will continue with you. But I kindly ask you to please consider adding stop loss and take profit for every trade. This way, the subscribers will see the same settings as you, and it will keep the account safe and profits balanced, without exposing anyone to unnecessary risk.
Thank you, and I wish you more success in the coming days. We are with you.
what are you doing ?! you are failure . first day with loss gambler
Все на завод работать! =)
I didn't expect to get a margin call on the first try! You're such a jerk. Don't follow any of his tips, folks. He's a scammer!
I can accept a 25% stop loss, because everyone makes mistakes and it can be recovered over the next few months. But reaching the stop loss point, closing a losing trade, and then opening another trade in the same direction—do you really call that a stop loss? My God, this strategy carries enormous risk; one mistake could wipe out everything. I’m very disappointed with this strategy, and everyone should quickly apply manual stop losses.
What just happened is terrible. I don't understand how, after losing so much money, the bot keeps opening trades "understanding" an overbought situation. I understand there are bad runs, but you also have to know when to stop and not lose too much. I lost everything I had earned as well as my monthly subscription.