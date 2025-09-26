🇮🇹 Presentazione del Segnale – Obiettivo: Sostituire uno stipendio in 2 anni

🎯 Obiettivo del segnale

Questo segnale è stato progettato con un obiettivo chiaro e realistico:

➡️ Sostituire uno stipendio tradizionale entro 2 anni,

utilizzando una strategia di trading semi-automatica, disciplinata e testata in condizioni reali di mercato.

⚙️ Filosofia di trading

📊 Focus sulla crescita costante del capitale

🔄 Aumento progressivo del lotto in base alla performance del conto

❌ No martingala – ❌ No scalping aggressivo

📉 Impostazione a rischio medio con controllo del drawdown

✅ Strategia dinamica e adattabile al mercato

💼 A chi è rivolto questo segnale?

✔️ A investitori in cerca di reddito passivo costante

✔️ A chi desidera raggiungere la libertà finanziaria

✔️ A trader che danno priorità a stabilità e sostenibilità

💶 Raccomandazioni per gli abbonati

💰 Capitale consigliato: minimo 4.000 €

⚖️ Leva consigliata: 1:30

✅ Utilizzare la gestione automatica della dimensione del lotto di MQL5

🔒 Broker con esecuzione rapida e affidabile

🧠 Questo segnale è progettato per risultati a medio-lungo termine

🔒 Gestione del rischio

La strategia prevede una crescita graduale dei lotti:

➡️ I lotti aumentano solo quando il capitale lo consente

🗓️ Proiezione a 2 anni (stima)

📈 Capitale iniziale: 3.000 €

🚀 Obiettivo mensile: 8–12 %*

🔁 Risultato stimato: sostituire uno stipendio in 18–24 mesi

(*I risultati passati non garantiscono rendimenti futuri)



