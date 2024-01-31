SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / ANC WAVE PRO
Tran Le Phuong

ANC WAVE PRO

Tran Le Phuong
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
109 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 8%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 247
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
977 (78.34%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
270 (21.65%)
En iyi işlem:
277.63 USD
En kötü işlem:
-100.19 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 435.05 USD (132 221 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 295.28 USD (106 890 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
42 (62.85 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
365.33 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
84.55%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
24.30%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
3.09
Alış işlemleri:
622 (49.88%)
Satış işlemleri:
625 (50.12%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.50
Beklenen getiri:
0.91 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.52 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-8.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-356.65 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-356.65 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
0.13%
Yıllık tahmin:
1.74%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
14.25 USD
Maksimum:
368.83 USD (3.40%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.80% (360.57 USD)
Varlığa göre:
6.33% (1 270.26 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 457
NZDCAD 416
AUDNZD 374
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 464
NZDCAD 378
AUDNZD 298
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 13K
NZDCAD 4.2K
AUDNZD 8.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Welcome to ANC WAVE PRO Signal:

I'm currently trading with Neo Invest and they funded $100,000 for this system:

  • 100% automated trading with DCA, currency pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD
  • Backtest 2017-2023: fund $10,000, max EDD 8.25
  • 1st volume 0.02 and stop loss when max dd reach 15% on initial balance ($10.000), close all order by Trader guard.

Minimum account balance for safe trading is 2000$ with 1:500 leverage.

If you have less capital to trade, you can alternatively use a cent account with as little as 20$ starting balance.

If you are willing to take moderate risk, you can start with 1000$ account balance or 10$ on a cent account.

The system is not sensitive to spread and slippage. Please read Description of each my signal before comment.

My signal work best with these brokers: IC Markets, Exness,...

You can read this article how to subscribe signals--> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

Thank you.



İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
ANC WAVE PRO
Ayda 30 USD
8%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
109
100%
1 247
78%
85%
1.49
0.91
USD
6%
1:30
