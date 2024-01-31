- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|457
|NZDCAD
|416
|AUDNZD
|374
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|464
|NZDCAD
|378
|AUDNZD
|298
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|13K
|NZDCAD
|4.2K
|AUDNZD
|8.3K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.09 × 280
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.11 × 178
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.11 × 322
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.07 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|4.45 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.13 × 71
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.85 × 274
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|6.00 × 2
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.00 × 113
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|8.77 × 230
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|9.29 × 45
Welcome to ANC WAVE PRO Signal:
I'm currently trading with Neo Invest and they funded $100,000 for this system:
- 100% automated trading with DCA, currency pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD
- Backtest 2017-2023: fund $10,000, max EDD 8.25
- 1st volume 0.02 and stop loss when max dd reach 15% on initial balance ($10.000), close all order by Trader guard.
Minimum account balance for safe trading is 2000$ with 1:500 leverage.
If you have less capital to trade, you can alternatively use a cent account with as little as 20$ starting balance.
If you are willing to take moderate risk, you can start with 1000$ account balance or 10$ on a cent account.
The system is not sensitive to spread and slippage. Please read Description of each my signal before comment.
My signal work best with these brokers: IC Markets, Exness,...
You can read this article how to subscribe signals--> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
Thank you.
