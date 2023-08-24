SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / GU RS PRO
Tran Le Phuong

GU RS PRO

Tran Le Phuong
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
134 hafta
1 / 96K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 18%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 205
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 859 (84.30%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
346 (15.69%)
En iyi işlem:
263.68 USD
En kötü işlem:
-48.49 USD
Brüt kâr:
5 542.36 USD (186 893 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 284.92 USD (135 643 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
40 (53.94 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
320.30 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
92.75%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.69%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
13.57
Alış işlemleri:
1 210 (54.88%)
Satış işlemleri:
995 (45.12%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.69
Beklenen getiri:
1.02 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.98 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.49 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-164.62 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-164.62 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
0.72%
Yıllık tahmin:
10.23%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.94 USD
Maksimum:
166.37 USD (1.39%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.15% (117.90 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.35% (654.22 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2205
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD 2.3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD 51K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +263.68 USD
En kötü işlem: -48 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +53.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -164.62 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Earnex-Trade
4.38 × 220
XMGlobal-MT5 12
10.00 × 2
Welcome to GU RS PRO Signal:

I'm currently trading with Neo Invest and they funded $100,000 for this system:

  • 100% automated trading with DCA, currency pairs: GBPUSD
  • Backtest 2019-2023: fund $10,000, max EDD 6.62%.
  • 1st volume 0.02 and stop loss when max dd reach 15% on initial balance ($10.000), close all order by Trader guard.

Minimum account balance for safe trading is 2000$ with 1:500 leverage.

If you have less capital to trade, you can alternatively use a cent account with as little as 20$ starting balance.

If you are willing to take moderate risk, you can start with 1000$ account balance or 10$ on a cent account.

The system is not sensitive to spread and slippage. Please read Description of each my signal before comment.

My signal work best with these brokers: IC Markets, Exness,...

You can read this article how to subscribe signals--> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

Thank you.


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Gustavo Henrique Francisco Quinot
159
Gustavo Henrique Francisco Quinot 2023.08.24 22:09 
 

Não usa stoploss. Me arrependi de fazer a assinatura

2025.09.25 01:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 13:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 18:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 09:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 12:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 11:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 09:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.19 19:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 11:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 14:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.08 14:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 09:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.01 05:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.12 08:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.12 07:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:100
2025.04.27 03:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.16 22:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 11:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
GU RS PRO
Ayda 30 USD
18%
1
96K
USD
15K
USD
134
99%
2 205
84%
93%
1.68
1.02
USD
4%
1:30
