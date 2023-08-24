- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|2205
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|2.3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|51K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Earnex-Trade
|4.38 × 220
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|10.00 × 2
Welcome to GU RS PRO Signal:
I'm currently trading with Neo Invest and they funded $100,000 for this system:
- 100% automated trading with DCA, currency pairs: GBPUSD
- Backtest 2019-2023: fund $10,000, max EDD 6.62%.
- 1st volume 0.02 and stop loss when max dd reach 15% on initial balance ($10.000), close all order by Trader guard.
Minimum account balance for safe trading is 2000$ with 1:500 leverage.
If you have less capital to trade, you can alternatively use a cent account with as little as 20$ starting balance.
If you are willing to take moderate risk, you can start with 1000$ account balance or 10$ on a cent account.
The system is not sensitive to spread and slippage. Please read Description of each my signal before comment.
My signal work best with these brokers: IC Markets, Exness,...
You can read this article how to subscribe signals--> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
Thank you.
Não usa stoploss. Me arrependi de fazer a assinatura