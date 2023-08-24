SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / GU RS PRO
Tran Le Phuong

GU RS PRO

Tran Le Phuong
1 recensione
Affidabilità
134 settimane
1 / 96K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 18%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 205
Profit Trade:
1 859 (84.30%)
Loss Trade:
346 (15.69%)
Best Trade:
263.68 USD
Worst Trade:
-48.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 542.36 USD (186 893 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 284.92 USD (135 643 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
40 (53.94 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
320.30 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
92.75%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.69%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
13.57
Long Trade:
1 210 (54.88%)
Short Trade:
995 (45.12%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.69
Profitto previsto:
1.02 USD
Profitto medio:
2.98 USD
Perdita media:
-9.49 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-164.62 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-164.62 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
0.75%
Previsione annuale:
10.23%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.94 USD
Massimale:
166.37 USD (1.39%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.15% (117.90 USD)
Per equità:
4.35% (654.22 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2205
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 2.3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 51K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +263.68 USD
Worst Trade: -48 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +53.94 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -164.62 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Earnex-Trade
4.38 × 220
XMGlobal-MT5 12
10.00 × 2
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Welcome to GU RS PRO Signal:

I'm currently trading with Neo Invest and they funded $100,000 for this system:

  • 100% automated trading with DCA, currency pairs: GBPUSD
  • Backtest 2019-2023: fund $10,000, max EDD 6.62%.
  • 1st volume 0.02 and stop loss when max dd reach 15% on initial balance ($10.000), close all order by Trader guard.

Minimum account balance for safe trading is 2000$ with 1:500 leverage.

If you have less capital to trade, you can alternatively use a cent account with as little as 20$ starting balance.

If you are willing to take moderate risk, you can start with 1000$ account balance or 10$ on a cent account.

The system is not sensitive to spread and slippage. Please read Description of each my signal before comment.

My signal work best with these brokers: IC Markets, Exness,...

You can read this article how to subscribe signals--> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

Thank you.


Valutazione media:
Gustavo Henrique Francisco Quinot
159
Gustavo Henrique Francisco Quinot 2023.08.24 22:09 
 

Não usa stoploss. Me arrependi de fazer a assinatura

2025.09.25 01:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 13:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 18:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 09:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 12:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 11:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 09:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.19 19:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 11:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 14:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.08 14:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 09:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.01 05:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.12 08:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.12 07:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:100
2025.04.27 03:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.16 22:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 11:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GU RS PRO
30USD al mese
18%
1
96K
USD
15K
USD
134
99%
2 205
84%
93%
1.68
1.02
USD
4%
1:30
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.