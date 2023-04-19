The Go Master trend indicator finds the current trend based on many factors. A simple and convenient indicator. The user can easily see the trends. It uses the basic trading approach widely described in the trading literature.





This is the first indicator designed to detect fluctuations in the direction of the trend and possible reversals. It works using a special algorithm and a set of internal indicators. You can use this indicator alone or in combination with other indicators according to your strategy.





M1 and M5 timeframes are recommended for scalping, higher timeframes for day trading. When the arrow appears, you can enter the market after waiting a bit. Since the indicator generates signals a little earlier.