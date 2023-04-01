HolyGrail XAUUSD h1

Introducing HolyGrail, an advanced hedging robot designed to trade price consolidation stages with a breakout strategy, intelligent money management, and probabilistic analysis. With its proven track record on real accounts, HolyGrail offers a reliable and stable solution for future profits without the need for forced optimization.

HolyGrail operates solely on bar close, filtering market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting. Its state-of-the-art algorithm finds entry points and exits the market with precision, utilizing several filters for accuracy. This non-curve-fitting EA is most effective on the XAUUSD pair with an H1 timeframe, and it does not use grid, martingale, arbitrage, or tick scalping strategies.

With features like a spread filter, equity stop, drawdown protection, info panel with EA information, and three types of money management (fixed lot, percentage of equity, and percentage of balance), HolyGrail is easy to install and works with 4-5 digit brokers. It requires a hedging account and is ideal for low spread, low commission, and quality execution brokers.

As with all trading strategies, caution is advised when using HolyGrail on a live account. It is recommended to test the EA on a cent trading account before risking real money and to use a VPS or server with minimal network delays to the broker server. Please note that past performance does not guarantee future profitability, and execution of the stop loss still depends on the broker.

Working



Working symbol: XAUUSD

Working Timeframe: H1

No grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, no tick scalping, non curve fitting!

1,5 year 99% quality backtest

Backtest fastest method with Model: Open Prices only (Entry and exit logic operates on bar close)

No optimiziation need.

Best optimized for actually market situations.

FEATURES



Works with 4-5 digits Brokers

Spread Filter

Equity Stop

Drawdown Protection

Infopanel with EA informations

3 Types of Money Management(Fixed Lot, Percentage of Equity,Percentage of Balance)

Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Easy to install



RECOMMANDATIONS



Before using on real money, test the adviser with the minimum risk on the cent trading account.

Use VPS or the server with minimal network delays to the server of the broker

Low spreads + low commission + quality execution - this is the main thing when choosing a broker for trading

Allowed hedging account

Before you buy please be aware of the risks involved.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).

The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.



