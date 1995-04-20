IconTradeSignals

The indicator is specialized for use in scalping strategies. It has the ability to send buy/sell signals. the indicator highlights signals during the formation of any fresh tick and the investor has the opportunity to apply them not alone, but taking into account the n number of specific signals for a specific time. In other texts, it is necessary to take into account which way the indicator advises trading in its own 5-7 last signals. It is not recommended to use this indicator as a single and leading one for making a conclusion.

Parameters:

"Do you need an alert?" - the parameter was called signal

"Alert only when the trend changes?" - mail is always sent only when the trend changes, and adjust alerts with this. False is as it was, an alert for each tick. True - only when the trend changes.

"Need an E-mail?" - whether sending to the post office is necessary.

"Number of bars displayed" - the parameter used to be called colbars