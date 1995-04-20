KT Trend Exhaustion MT4

KT Trend Exhaustion is our personal implementation of the famous Trend Exhaustion Index developed by Clifford L. Creel, Ph.D., in 1991.

The change in price direction often comes with uncertainty. TEI helps to tackle the uncertainty by showing a crisp direction using the smoothed color-changing index.

Features

  • Easy to use and interpret.
  • It comes with a multi-timeframe scanner that scans the upcoming signals across all the time-frames.
  • It can be used as an entry signal or trend confirmation.
  • All Metatrader alerts are included. 

Inputs

  • Allow Bar Color Change: If true, the oscillator line switches color according to the emerging trends. 
  • Length: An integer value to decides the oscillator smoothness. 
  • MTF Scanner: Shows the drag n drop multi-timeframe scanner. 
