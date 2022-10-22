The Fibonacci Bot

The Fibonacci Bot uses Moving Averages working in combination with Boilinger Bands and MACD filters built in. The strategy is based on utilizing trend direction changes and 
optimizing order size. Whenever a trend direction change takes place, this EA would balance positive profits from the current trend orders with the negative loss orders and 
close all of the orders with the configurable profit in pips. This EA has flexible settings allowing you to modify: orders, lot sizes, order frequency, closing profit, 
Trailing Stop, Stop Loss, Magic Number, Take Profit, Moving Averages, Move-to-break-even and Momentum indicators.

It uses the concept of Fibonacci retracements as a signal to generate trades. This strategy makes the assumption that Fibonacci levels are areas of support and resistance. 
While these support and resistance areas are not always respected by price, they are still considered as points of interest where traders can look for trade opportunities. 
With this concept in mind, The Fibonacci Bot is designed for trading the pullbacks of newly established trends.

The momentum indicator is applied to confirm the signal given by the moving average crossover. Momentum values are obtained from the three previous candles. If any of them has a value that is less than 0.3, that confirms the trade signal. This gives the idea that the market is not yet exhausted, meaning it still has enough steam to move forward in whatever direction it intends to go.

The Fibonacci Expert Advisor offers the user a few options to secure profitable trades by breaking even or trailing the stop. These two options are enabled by default. If an open trade gains at least 30 pips, its stop loss is moved to the entry price for a risk-free trade. Later if the trade gains more pips, the trailing stop function comes in. Trailing stop maintains a distance between market price and trade stop loss of 40 pips. At some point, price will hit either the adjusted stop loss or take profit of 50 pips. In both cases the trade ends up a winner.

Anyone interested to know the robot’s true potential must consider implementing the robot in a demo account, running parallel tests in various trading instruments to determine which markets would give it more winning chances.
Three Little Monkeys
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Main Features Detect the best and most successful point of trend or reversal trend Easy-to-use Stop Loss and Take Profit Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate Intuitive easy setup Configuring not required Suitable for any type of instrument Suitable for any time frame Suitable for any currency pair This EA is fully automated and easy to use. This robot uses Moving Averages working in combination with RSI and MACD filters built in. It is a dynamic EA that is very active
Trade Monster
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Main Features Detect the best and most successful point of trend and reversal trend Easy-to-use Intuitive easy setup Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate Configuring not required Watches multiple timeframes for support and resistance Customizable Trailing stoploss and takeprofit Automatic Lot Size Optimization Suitable for any time frame Suitable for any currency pair This EA is fully automated and easy to use. This robot uses Moving Averages working in c
Stochastic Momentum Index EA
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stochastic Momentum Index is an adaptation of the classic Stochastic Oscillator that smoothes out the stochastic oscillations. This indicator is calculated by comparing the currency price relative to the average of an N number of periods. Then instead of plotting these values directly, We smooth them out using a MACD, Multiple Moving Averages and RSI indicators and then the values plotted to form the Stochastic Momentum Index. When the closing price is greater than the average of the range, the
Fractal U
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Fractal U is a fractal EA based on a simple price pattern that is frequently seen in financial markets. A fractal is a recurring geometric pattern  that is repeated on all time frames. From this concept, the fractal indicator was devised. The indicator isolates potential turning points on a price chart. The Fractal U trades the possibility of a trend change. This is because fractals are essentially showing a "U-shape" in price. A bearish fractal has the price  moving upward and then downwa
Three Moving Monsters
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Suitable for any time frame Suitable for any currency pair Intuitive easy setup Configuring not required CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS 1. Main parameters 1.1 Two order comments for Long/Short orders 1.2 Two Unique magic numbers. For Long/Short 1.3 Maximum allowed spread 1.4 Maximum allowed slippage 1.5 All indicators used within this EA are fully customizable 1.6 Define broker digits 1.7 Use as a fully auto EA or use as an Indicator 1.8 Sends email with order execution 1.9 Play a sound when orders/ex
Robbie Robot
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
              Her zaman dilimi için uygundur               Herhangi bir döviz çifti için uygundur               Yapılandırma gerekli değildir               Bir gösterge olarak veya tam otomatik bir EA olarak kullanılabilir               Bu EA bir MACD göstergesidir ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir.               Bu EA, histogram çizgisinin kullanılmasına dayanmaktadır.     KİŞİSELLEŞTİRİLEBİLİR AYARLAR MACD Göstergesi. Tamamen özelleştirilebilir. 1. Ana parametreler 1.1 Uzun / Kısa siparişler
BB Swing
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, Andrews'un Pitchfork'unu kullanıyor.  Momentum yatırımcılarına uzun veya orta vadede sinyaller sağlayabilir, burada daha uzun süreli piyasa dalgalanmalarını tahmin etmede en yararlı olur. Bu EA, piyasadaki geri çekilme için Düzenli ayrışmayı bulur ve ayrıca devam eden eğilimi göstermek için gizli Sapmayı bulur. Bu EA dinamik satış kaybına sahiptir ve entegre kar kontrolü alır. Herhangi bir sipariş sorununu önlemek için lütfen her çiftte farklı bir sihirli numara kullanın. EA, yapılandırıl
Idudator
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, temel olarak iki hareketli ortalama crossover kullanır. Yapılandırılabilir lot değerlerine dayanarak, EA eğilime göre sipariş verir. Strateji, trend yönü değişikliklerini kullanmaya ve seçtiğiniz sipariş boyutunu optimize etmeye dayanmaktadır. Bir trend yönü değişikliği olduğunda, EA, mevcut trend emirlerinden elde edilen pozitif karları negatif zarar emirleriyle dengeleyecek ve tüm emirleri pip cinsinden yapılandırılabilir karla kapatacaktır. EA, sipariş sayısını, lot boyutlarını, sipari
AtonomousBot
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, Andrews'un Pitchfork'unu kullanıyor.  Momentum yatırımcılarına uzun veya orta vadede sinyaller sağlayabilir, burada daha uzun süreli piyasa dalgalanmalarını tahmin etmede en yararlı olur. Bu EA, piyasadaki geri çekilme için Düzenli ayrışmayı bulur ve ayrıca devam eden eğilimi göstermek için gizli Sapmayı bulur. Bu EA dinamik satış kaybına sahiptir ve entegre kar kontrolü alır. Herhangi bir sipariş sorununu önlemek için lütfen her çiftte farklı bir sihirli numara kullanın. EA, yapılandırıl
Steel Muscles
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA,   işlemlere ne zaman girip çıkılacağını tam olarak hesaplamak için   Hareketli Ortalamalar, MACD, BollingerBands ve Momentum kullanır. Bu EA, piyasadaki geri çekilme için Düzenli ayrışmayı bulur ve ayrıca devam eden eğilimi göstermek için gizli Sapmayı bulur. Bu EA dinamik satış kaybına sahiptir ve entegre kar kontrolü alır. EA, yapılandırılabilir lot değerlerine dayanarak siparişleri eğilime ve sembolün Ortalama Gerçek Aralık verilerine göre verir. Strateji, trend yönü değişikliklerini k
The Dreamer
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, ne zaman işlem yapılacağını belirlemek için MACD filtreli BollingerBands kullanır. Bu EA dinamik satış kaybına sahiptir ve entegre kar kontrolü alır. EA, yapılandırılabilir lot değerlerine dayanarak siparişleri eğilime ve sembolün Ortalama Gerçek Aralık verilerine göre verir. Strateji, trend yönü değişikliklerini kullanmaya ve seçtiğiniz sipariş boyutunu optimize etmeye dayanır. Ne zaman bir trend yönü değişikliği meydana gelse, EA, mevcut trend emirlerinden elde edilen pozitif karları ne
Tangelo
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Her zaman dilimi için uygundur Herhangi bir döviz çifti için uygundur Yapılandırma gerekli değil Gösterge olarak veya tam otomatik EA olarak kullanılabilir Bu EA 13 Hareketli Ortalama Aralığı kullanır   KİŞİSELLEŞTİRİLEBİLİR AYARLAR 1. Ana parametreler 1.1 Uzun / Kısa siparişler için iki sipariş yorumu 1.2 İki Benzersiz sihirli sayı. Uzun/Kısa için 1.3 İzin verilen maksimum spread 1.4 İzin verilen maksimum kayma 1.5 Bu EA içinde kullanılan tüm göstergeler tamamen özelleştirilebilir 1.6 Aracı ba
Lions Mane
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Her zaman dilimi için uygundur Herhangi bir döviz çifti için uygundur Yapılandırma gerekli değil Gösterge olarak veya tam otomatik EA olarak kullanılabilir Bu EA bir MACD göstergesidir ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir. Bu EA, histogram çizgisinin kullanılmasına dayanmaktadır.   KİŞİSELLEŞTİRİLEBİLİR AYARLAR MACD Göstergesi. Tamamen özelleştirilebilir. 1. Ana parametreler 1.1 Uzun / Kısa siparişler için iki sipariş yorumu 1.2 İki Benzersiz sihirli sayı. Uzun/Kısa için 1.3 İzin verilen maksimum spre
ADXiBOT
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Her zaman dilimi için uygundur Herhangi bir döviz çifti için uygundur Yapılandırma gerekli değil Gösterge olarak veya tam otomatik EA olarak kullanılabilir     KİŞİSELLEŞTİRİLEBİLİR AYARLAR ADX göstergesi. 1. Ana parametreler 1.1 Uzun / Kısa siparişler için iki sipariş yorumu 1.2 İki Benzersiz sihirli sayı. Uzun/Kısa için 1.3 İzin verilen maksimum spread 1.4 İzin verilen maksimum kayma 1.5 Bu EA içinde kullanılan tüm göstergeler tamamen özelleştirilebilir 1.6 Aracı basamaklarını tanımlama 1.7 Ta
Hedging the Bushes
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Her zaman dilimi için uygundur Herhangi bir döviz çifti için uygundur Yapılandırma gerekli değil Gösterge olarak veya tam otomatik EA olarak kullanılabilir     KİŞİSELLEŞTİRİLEBİLİR AYARLAR 1. Ana parametreler 1.1 Uzun / Kısa siparişler için iki sipariş yorumu 1.2 İki Benzersiz sihirli sayı. Uzun/Kısa için 1.3 İzin verilen maksimum spread 1.4 İzin verilen maksimum kayma 1.5 Bu EA içinde kullanılan tüm göstergeler tamamen özelleştirilebilir 1.6 Aracı basamaklarını tanımlama 1.7 Tam otomatik bir E
MACDaddy
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Her zaman dilimi için uygundur Herhangi bir döviz çifti için uygundur Yapılandırma gerekli değil Gösterge olarak veya tam otomatik EA olarak kullanılabilir     KİŞİSELLEŞTİRİLEBİLİR AYARLAR 1. Ana parametreler 1.1 Uzun / Kısa siparişler için iki sipariş yorumu 1.2 İki Benzersiz sihirli sayı. Uzun/Kısa için 1.3 İzin verilen maksimum spread 1.4 İzin verilen maksimum kayma 1.5 Bu EA içinde kullanılan tüm göstergeler tamamen özelleştirilebilir 1.6 Aracı basamaklarını tanımlama 1.7 Tam otomatik bir E
Shadow Work
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Her zaman dilimi için uygundur Herhangi bir döviz çifti için uygundur Yapılandırma gerekli değil Gösterge olarak veya tam otomatik EA olarak kullanılabilir     KİŞİSELLEŞTİRİLEBİLİR AYARLAR 1. Ana parametreler 1.1 Uzun / Kısa siparişler için iki sipariş yorumu 1.2 İki Benzersiz sihirli sayı. Uzun/Kısa için 1.3 İzin verilen maksimum spread 1.4 İzin verilen maksimum kayma 1.5 Bu EA içinde kullanılan tüm göstergeler tamamen özelleştirilebilir 1.6 Aracı basamaklarını tanımlama 1.7 Tam otomatik bir E
Robot0
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Özel Uzman Danışmanlarımızla alım satım potansiyelinizi ortaya çıkarın!   Alım satım deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji MetaTrader 4 Uzman Danışmanı ile tanışın. Bir forex ticaret firması olan Live Oak'taki uzmanlar tarafından geliştirilen bu güçlü Uzman Danışman, ticaret oyununuzu artırmanıza ve kârınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmanıza olanak tanıyan özelliklerle doludur. İşte bu yüzden bunu ticaret cephaneliğinizin ayrılmaz bir parçası olarak görmelisiniz: Bu EA, e-posta da
Short Circut
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Her zaman dilimi için uygundur Herhangi bir döviz çifti için uygundur Yapılandırma gerekli değil Gösterge olarak veya tam otomatik EA olarak kullanılabilir     KİŞİSELLEŞTİRİLEBİLİR AYARLAR 1. Ana parametreler 1.1 Uzun / Kısa siparişler için iki sipariş yorumu 1.2 İki Benzersiz sihirli sayı. Uzun/Kısa için 1.3 İzin verilen maksimum spread 1.4 İzin verilen maksimum kayma 1.5 Bu EA içinde kullanılan tüm göstergeler tamamen özelleştirilebilir 1.6 Aracı basamaklarını tanımlama 1.7 Tam otomatik bir E
Three wise men
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖZELLEŞTIRILEBILIR AYARLAR MACD Göstergesi - Tamamen özelleştirilebilir Üç Hareketli Ortalama - Tamamen Özelleştirilebilir Momentum - Tamamen Özelleştirilebilir 1. Ana parametreler 1.1 Uzun/Kısa siparişler için iki sipariş yorumu 1.2 İki benzersiz sihirli sayı. Uzun/Kısa İçin 1.3 İzin verilen maksimum spread 1.4 İzin verilen maksimum kayma 1.5 Bu EA içinde kullanılan tüm göstergeler tamamen özelleştirilebilir 1.6 Aracı basamakları doğrulama/tanımlama 1.7 İşlemleri nereye götüreceğinizi göstermek
Make Today Amazing
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Özel Uzman Danışmanlarımızla alım satım potansiyelinizi ortaya çıkarın!   Alım satım deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji MetaTrader 4 Uzman Danışmanı ile tanışın. Bir forex ticaret firması olan Live Oak'taki uzmanlar tarafından geliştirilen bu güçlü Uzman Danışman, ticaret oyununuzu artırmanıza ve kârınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmanıza olanak tanıyan özelliklerle doludur. İşte bu yüzden bunu ticaret cephaneliğinizin ayrılmaz bir parçası olarak görmelisiniz: Bu EA, e-posta da
Soultrading
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
ￖzel Uzman Dan??manlar?m?zla al?m sat?m potansiyelinizi ortaya ￧?kar?n!  Al?m sat?m deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak i￧in tasarlanm?? son teknoloji MetaTrader 4 Uzman Dan??man? ile tan???n. Bir forex ticaret firmas? olan Live Oak'taki uzmanlar taraf?ndan geli?tirilen bu g￧l Uzman Dan??man, ticaret oyununuzu art?rman?za ve k￢r?n?z? en st dzeye ￧?karman?za olanak tan?yan ￶zelliklerle doludur. ??te bu yzden bunu ticaret cephaneli?inizin ayr?lmaz bir par￧as? olarak g￶rmelisiniz: Bu EA, e-posta d
Shovel Head
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Özel Uzman Danışmanlarımızla alım satım potansiyelinizi ortaya çıkarın!   Alım satım deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji MetaTrader 4 Uzman Danışmanı ile tanışın. Bir forex ticaret firması olan Live Oak'taki uzmanlar tarafından geliştirilen bu güçlü Uzman Danışman, ticaret oyununuzu artırmanıza ve kârınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmanıza olanak tanıyan özelliklerle doludur. İşte bu yüzden bunu ticaret cephaneliğinizin ayrılmaz bir parçası olarak görmelisiniz: Bu EA, e-posta da
Price Pulse Pro
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Özel Uzman Danışmanlarımızla alım satım potansiyelinizi ortaya çıkarın!   Alım satım deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji MetaTrader 4 Uzman Danışmanı ile tanışın. Bir forex ticaret firması olan Live Oak'taki uzmanlar tarafından geliştirilen bu güçlü Uzman Danışman, ticaret oyununuzu artırmanıza ve kârınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmanıza olanak tanıyan özelliklerle doludur. İşte bu yüzden bunu ticaret cephaneliğinizin ayrılmaz bir parçası olarak görmelisiniz: Bu EA, e-posta da
Planar Traveler
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Özel Uzman Danışmanımızla Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Ortaya Çıkarın! EA'mız, bir işlemin ne zaman açılıp kapatılacağını belirlemek için üç farklı zaman diliminde üç Hareketli Ortalama kullanır. Alım satım deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji Uzman Danışmanımızla tanışın. Tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Live Oak Forex Trading Company'deki uzmanlar tarafından geliştirilen bu güçlü EA, ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmek ve karınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmak için özelliklerle doludur. İşte
IntelliBot
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Özel Uzman Danışmanlarımızla alım satım potansiyelinizi ortaya çıkarın!   Alım satım deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji MetaTrader 4 Uzman Danışmanı ile tanışın. Bir forex ticaret firması olan Live Oak'taki uzmanlar tarafından geliştirilen bu güçlü Uzman Danışman, ticaret oyununuzu artırmanıza ve kârınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmanıza olanak tanıyan özelliklerle doludur. İşte bu yüzden bunu ticaret cephaneliğinizin ayrılmaz bir parçası olarak görmelisiniz: Bu EA, e-posta da
Indian
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock Your Trading Potential with Our Exclusive Expert Advisor!   Introducing our cutting-edge MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Developed by the experts at Live Oak Forex Trading Company, this powerful EA is packed with features to elevate your trading game and maximize your profits. Here's why you should consider making it an essential part of your trading arsenal: This EA can be used either as an indicator with multiple choices of notifications (I
QuantumQuest
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Özel Uzman Danışmanlarımızla alım satım potansiyelinizi ortaya çıkarın!   Alım satım deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji MetaTrader 4 Uzman Danışmanı ile tanışın. Bir forex ticaret firması olan Live Oak'taki uzmanlar tarafından geliştirilen bu güçlü Uzman Danışman, ticaret oyununuzu artırmanıza ve kârınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmanıza olanak tanıyan özelliklerle doludur. İşte bu yüzden bunu ticaret cephaneliğinizin ayrılmaz bir parçası olarak görmelisiniz: Bu EA, e-posta da
ThreeFold Momentum
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Özel Uzman Danışmanlarımızla alım satım potansiyelinizi ortaya çıkarın!   Alım satım deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji MetaTrader 4 Uzman Danışmanı ile tanışın. Bir forex ticaret firması olan Live Oak'taki uzmanlar tarafından geliştirilen bu güçlü Uzman Danışman, ticaret oyununuzu artırmanıza ve kârınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmanıza olanak tanıyan özelliklerle doludur. İşte bu yüzden bunu ticaret cephaneliğinizin ayrılmaz bir parçası olarak görmelisiniz: Bu EA, e-posta da
Analytica
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Özel Uzman Danışmanlarımızla alım satım potansiyelinizi ortaya çıkarın!   Alım satım deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji MetaTrader 4 Uzman Danışmanı ile tanışın. Bir forex ticaret firması olan Live Oak'taki uzmanlar tarafından geliştirilen bu güçlü Uzman Danışman, ticaret oyununuzu artırmanıza ve kârınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmanıza olanak tanıyan özelliklerle doludur. İşte bu yüzden bunu ticaret cephaneliğinizin ayrılmaz bir parçası olarak görmelisiniz: Bu EA, e-posta da
