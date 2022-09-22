London Breakout Trader
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Nikolay Georgiev
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 22 Eylül 2022
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This EA is configured to trade after London market open and all defined time ranges. This is one of the most popular strategies that every serious trader should know well. The "London Breakout Trader" EA is a trully flexible system that will allow you nearly everything to get configured from hard SL TP Trailing SL with Trailing Step, Range size fileter, Auto Parameters based on range size and all you need to set it to work for you. This EA is even more you can configure trading days hours and range hours. It is desinged for expert traders with knowledge