Antabod Scanner Indicator

Antabod Scanner, Is a multi-timeframe scanner. It's a metatrader 4 indicator, which allows the detection of the trend of several pairs at a glance. It will display on the platform any pair or pairs that all the timeframes, from the higher time frame to the lower timeframe, in the inputs, are all bullish or all bearish. When a pair is completely bullish, all the timeframes will be green, or when bearish all the timeframes will be red, and a sound will alert and a written alert will be displayed on the dashboard.



