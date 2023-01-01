Bohr breakout scalper MT4

Bohr breakout scalper is a fully automated robot based on a wave breakout strategy.  It is not a simple robot that just add pending orders at the extrem price, but a robot that dynamically adjusts it's trading strategy according to market price trends.This robot integrates a variety of wave trading strategies,enabling the robot to quickly make trading operations at the right price.Reliable risk filtering systems can filter out high-risk orders in a timely manner,and efficient algorithms can quickly develop trading strategies and complete multiple trades within a cycle.This robot use Expectation-Maximization algorithm(EM-Training) to analyze prices and trends.In statistical calculations, the algorithm looks for the most likely parameter estimates in a probabilistic model, where the model relies on undiscovered potential variables and future price trends. EM is calculated alternately in two steps. The first step is to calculate expectations, using existing estimates of hidden variables to calculate their maximum possible price trend;The second step is to calculate maximization,which corresponds to the expected value obtained in the first step. Each maximization will correspond to an extreme price, and the robot will automatically execute the transaction operation at the optimal price.On the other hand, the robot also integrates multiple trend trading strategies,allowing it to quickly adapt to volatile price trends. As the price continues to rise or fall,the robot trades in line with the trend.When the price reverses, the robot dynamically adjusts its strategy to reduce losses. Efficient trading strategies make this robot better than any breakout strategy EA.

Trading pairs EURUSD,USDJPY
Timeframe H1
Minimum deposit 
 $100
Leverage
 1:100 ~ 1:500
Brokers
 Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level  



Jiu Kang Wang
341
Jiu Kang Wang 2023.01.06 01:41 
 

The author's product and service attitude are great, which must be a five-star rating.

