TradingTrend MT4
- Göstergeler
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
The indicator is not redrawn.
Can be used as a ready-made trading strategy.
Shows:
- Trend direction;
- Trend strength;
- Points of trend reversal or fading.
Settings:
- Trend sensitivity (the lower, the more accurate) - operating sensitivity (the higher, the more accurate);
- Calculation method - calculation method;
- Info position - angle of location of the info label (or remove);
- Text Color - text color;
- Trend Color Buy - color of the BUY text;
- Trend Color Sell - SELL text color;
- Sound Alert - Pop-up window;
- Email Alert - Send a signal by email;
- AlertsMobile - Sending a signal to a mobile phone (push notification).