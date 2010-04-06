YK USD Currency Strength Index

This indicator shows the strength of each currency compared to the US dollar by calculating the rate of change in price over a specified time period.

When you open the indicator, you'll see a list of different currencies on the price chart. Each currency will have a numerical value indicating its strength level compared to the US dollar, where:

  • If the value is higher than the US dollar, it will be displayed in green, meaning that currency is stronger than the dollar.
  • If the value is lower than the US dollar, it will be displayed in red, meaning that currency is weaker than the dollar.
  • If the value is equal to the US dollar, it will be displayed in white.

The displayed values will change according to the specified time period, which can be adjusted using the BeforeMin parameter. For example, if set to 60 minutes, it means the calculation will be based on the open and close prices from 60 minutes ago.

Additionally, you can adjust the position, font size, and display format using various other parameters.

In summary, this indicator helps provide an overview of the strength of different currencies compared to the US dollar, which is crucial information that traders can use to make informed decisions when trading currencies.



Indicator นี้ทำหน้าที่แสดงค่าความแข็งแกร่งของแต่ละสกุลเงินเมื่อเทียบกับสกุลเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐ โดยใช้การคำนวณอัตราการเปลี่ยนแปลงของราคาในช่วงเวลาที่กำหนด

เมื่อเปิด Indicator แล้ว จะเห็นรายการของสกุลเงินต่างๆ บนกราฟราคา แต่ละสกุลเงินจะมีค่าตัวเลขแสดงถึงระดับความแข็งแกร่งเทียบกับดอลลาร์สหรัฐ โดย:

  • ถ้าค่าสูงกว่าดอลลาร์สหรัฐ จะแสดงเป็นสีเขียว หมายถึงสกุลเงินนั้นแข็งค่ากว่าดอลลาร์
  • ถ้าค่าต่ำกว่าดอลลาร์สหรัฐ จะแสดงเป็นสีแดง หมายถึงสกุลเงินนั้นอ่อนค่ากว่าดอลลาร์
  • ถ้าค่าเท่ากับดอลลาร์สหรัฐ จะแสดงเป็นสีขาว

ค่าที่แสดงจะเปลี่ยนแปลงไปตามช่วงเวลาที่กำหนด ซึ่งสามารถปรับได้จากพารามิเตอร์ BeforeMin เช่น ถ้าตั้งเป็น 60 นาที ก็หมายถึงจะคำนวณจากราคาเปิดและปิดย้อนหลัง 60 นาทีก่อนหน้า

นอกจากนี้ ยังสามารถปรับตำแหน่ง ขนาดตัวอักษร และรูปแบบการแสดงผลได้ตามพารามิเตอร์ต่างๆ

โดยสรุปแล้ว Indicator นี้ช่วยให้เห็นภาพรวมของความแข็งแกร่งของสกุลเงินต่างๆ เทียบกับดอลลาร์สหรัฐ ซึ่งเป็นข้อมูลสำคัญที่นักลงทุนสามารถนำไปประกอบการตัดสินใจในการซื้อขายสกุลเงินได้




Yazarın diğer ürünleri
YK Lot Size
Peechanat Chatsermsak
4 (1)
Göstergeler
The "YK-LOT-SIZE" is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that displays the total lot sizes and profits for both buy and sell positions on the current chart. Key features of the indicator: It calculates the total lot sizes for all open buy and sell positions of the current symbol. It calculates the total profits (including commissions and swaps) for all open buy and sell positions. The indicator displays the information on the chart using two lines of text: "BUY Lots: [total buy lots] | BUY
FREE
YK Find Support And Resistance MT5
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Göstergeler
The "   YK Find Support And Resistance " indicator is a technical analysis tool used to identify key support and resistance levels on a price chart. Its features and functions are as follows: 1. Displays support and resistance levels using arrow lines and colored bands, with resistance in red and support in green. 2. Can be adjusted to calculate and display results from a specified timeframe using the forced_tf variable. If set to 0, it will use the current timeframe of the chart. 3. Uses th
FREE
YK Find Support And Resistance
Peechanat Chatsermsak
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The " YK Find Support And Resistance " indicator is a technical analysis tool used to identify key support and resistance levels on a price chart. Its features and functions are as follows: 1. Displays support and resistance levels using arrow lines and colored bands, with resistance in red and support in green. 2. Can be adjusted to calculate and display results from a specified timeframe using the forced_tf variable. If set to 0, it will use the current timeframe of the chart. 3. Uses the
FREE
YK Smart EMA
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Göstergeler
The YK-SMART-EMA is an indicator that displays multiple Exponential Moving Average (EMA) lines on a price chart to help analyze price trends. This indicator features five EMA lines: EMA14 (red line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last 14 candles. EMA30 (blue line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last 30 candles. EMA50 (green line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last 50 candles. EMA100 (orange line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last
FREE
QuickClose EA
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Yardımcı programlar
QuickClose EA: Manage Trades Quickly and Efficiently QuickClose EA is a tool designed to help traders manage orders on the current chart easily and quickly. It provides full control over your trading status with clear feedback. Key Features of QuickClose EA: User-Friendly Control Panel: Clearly displays essential information such as the current symbol name, total profit/loss for Buy and Sell positions, and open lot sizes, giving you an immediate overview of your trading status. Precise Lot Size
FREE
YK USD Currency Strength Index MT5
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Göstergeler
This indicator shows the strength of each currency compared to the US dollar by calculating the rate of change in price over a specified time period. When you open the indicator, you'll see a list of different currencies on the price chart. Each currency will have a numerical value indicating its strength level compared to the US dollar, where: If the value is higher than the US dollar, it will be displayed in green, meaning that currency is stronger than the dollar. If the value is lower than t
FREE
YKLotSize
Peechanat Chatsermsak
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The YK-LOT-SIZE is an indicator that displays the total Lot Size and profit/loss of all trade orders for the current symbol on the price chart. It has the following features: Shows the total Lot Size of buy orders (BUY) and sell orders (SELL) on separate lines. Displays the profit/loss of buy orders (BUY) and sell orders (SELL) by calculating the sum of profit, commission, and swap. Users can customize the color of the displayed text through the input parameter. The information is displayed at t
FREE
YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Göstergeler
YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease. Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot? Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, y
CDC Trend Matrix
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Göstergeler
The CDC Trend Matrix is a next-generation indicator that seamlessly combines trend detection with momentum insights, helping you spot optimal entry and exit zones at a glance. Its intuitive “zone” coloring immediately signals Bullish, Bearish, or Sideways market phases, while on-chart alerts keep you informed without cluttering your screen. Highlights Color-coded bars for instant trend zone recognition Clear BUY/SELL labels for precise action points Fully customizable settings to match your ri
