Price Guide

  • Functional in the Forex market.
  • Functional on the B3 market - Bolsa Brasil Balcão.

Motivation

The Price Guide indicator is a tool that helps you insert support and resistance points at the chosen price and in the quantity you want, it depends on the agility of its configuration.

This DEMO version will work on the Meta Trader 5 Demo account and Strategy Tester.

Get the Full version that works with a Real account click: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/111897

Operation

The methodology published by Eduardo Gurufi, from SST, is used to find trading points based on volatility analysis or price levels, such as round prices.

Input parameters

  • Starting Price: Enter the price of the first level or leave 0 to start at the opening of the day.
  • Number of Levels: The number of levels will be divided above and below the starting price.
  • Variation (ticks) or (pips): Enter the distance between the levels in ticks for the B3 (Brazil) market or in pips for the Forex market.
  • Style: line appearance.
  • Width: line width.
  • Color: Line color.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
MV2 Frequencias
Robson Ferreira
Göstergeler
Functional in Forex Market Functional in B3 – Bolsa Brasil Balcão Motivation: Developed to measure amplitudes of percentage variations of the asset, helps identify support and resistance zones quickly, it allows agility and clarity in the setup, facilitating decisions in strong or counter-trend movements. This DEMO version works on MetaTrader 5 in Demo account and Strategy Tester . Get the Full version , which works on a Real account , here:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/151695?sou
FREE
Fibo Retracao Maxima e Minima Demo
Robson Ferreira
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Functional in the Forex market. Functional in the B3 market - Bolsa Brasil Balcão. Motivation The technical Fibonacci retraction indicator for many is essential and the basis for all market movement forecasts. The name of the tool comes from the Italian mathematician Leonardo de Pisa (13th century). This DEMO version will work in Meta Trader with Demo and Strategy Tester. To purchase the Full version that works on a Real account, click on: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38089 Opera
FREE
Fibo Retracao Maxima e Minima Full
Robson Ferreira
Göstergeler
Functional in the Forex market. Functional in the B3 market - Bolsa Brasil Balcão. Motivation The technical indicator of Fibonacci retraction for many is essential and the basis for all forecasts of market movements. The name of the tool comes from the Italian mathematician Leonardo de Pisa (13th century). This FULL version will work in Meta Trader 5 on any type of account. This FULL version will work in Meta Trader 5 on any type of account. To test on the DEMO account, download the free ver
Price Guide Full
Robson Ferreira
Göstergeler
Functional in the Forex market. Functional on the B3 market - Bolsa Brasil Balcão. Motivation The Price Guide indicator is a tool that helps you insert support and resistance points at the chosen price and in the quantity you want, it depends on the agility of its configuration. This   FULL version   will work in   Meta Trader 5   on all accounts and   Strategy Tester . To test on the DEMO account , download the free version at: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/111620 Operation The method
MV2 Frequencias Full
Robson Ferreira
Göstergeler
Functional in Forex Market Functional in B3 – Bolsa Brasil Balcão Motivation: Developed to measure  amplitudes of percentage variations  of the asset, helps identify  support and resistance zones  quickly, it allows agility and clarity in the setup, facilitating decisions in strong or counter-trend movements. This FULL version will work on MetaTrader 5 with any type of account. To test on a DEMO account, download the free version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151689?source=Sit
