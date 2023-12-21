Molfar

(first and original) MOLFAR – a new price rebound indicator algorithm.

NON-REPAINTING - it has appeared and will remain! 

NON-LAGGING - appears on time!

We really worked on the algorithm of this indicator for a long time.

It is unique, you can make sure of it both in the free version on the tester and in the full-fledged version on your account.

Description, settings and other interesting things about the MOLFAR indicator can be found here.

MOLFAR  uses technical analysis, calculates Fibonacci levels and its own formulas to determine the possible level for a price rebound.
This is exactly a bounce, and there may not be a trend change.

It will be useful for most traders and for different strategies: scalping, day trading, position trading, swing trading, Price Action, trend and channel strategies. And some professionals use MOLFAR in pairs trading with correlation as well.

It all depends on your imagination, experience and discipline. MOLFAR provides you with an analysis tool, and your task is to tame it for your success.
