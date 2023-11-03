The Ari Drive expert system works with ticks on any type of account. For the internal algorithm, the elementary unit of analysis is the tick.





The expert system does not use the history stored in the database to operate. For his own needs, he uploads historical data online, creating his own database. To achieve good results in real tick mode on the tester, it is necessary to carry out optimization.





The internal optimizer, having carried out optimization according to the specified principle, selects those settings that gave the best result and enters the market with them, working until an instruction for new internal optimization comes. When the tick history is first collected, the expert does not enter the market until the database is full. There is no downtime during the next re-optimization cycle, since the database is updated online and is always up-to-date. At the second stage, direct entry into the market takes place using the settings of the internal optimizer.





MaxOrder - limit the number of orders.

MaxSpread is the maximum allowable spread at which you can still enter the market.

Commision - commission.

MoneyManagement - calculate the lot from the deposit.

VirtualTPX - virtual take profit depending on the spread.

VirtualSLX - virtual stop loss at which closing occurs (in % of the deposit).

TPX - take profit depending on the spread (adjusted by an expert).

SLX - stop loss depending on the spread (adjusted by an expert).

IndexCodeTick - tick type code (from 2 to 8).

FixTick - fixation of a tick impulse (single tick sensitivity).

ReverseDirection - work in a channel or according to a trend.



















