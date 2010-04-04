All TF Stochastic

This indicator is based on the classical indicator Stochastic and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. All TimeFrames RSI MT4 indicator shows values from each timeframe.

You will be able to change the main input parameters for each RSI for every TF.

Example for M1:

sTF1_____ = "M1";



kPeriod1 = 5;

dPeriod1 = 3;

Slowing1 = 3;

stMethod1 = MODE_SMA;

Price_Field1 = MODE_MAIN;

stMode1 = 0;



