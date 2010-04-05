FTMO Pass Challenge v1

FTMO EXPERT

The expert advisor created BASED ON THE RULES OF FUNDED tests, using artificial intelligence and multiple strategies in a single robot, combines advanced technology with innovative approaches in the field of artificial intelligence applied to finance.

This advisor has been designed to take advantage of artificial intelligence and automation in the field of investments and financial operations. Through the use of sophisticated algorithms and data analysis techniques, the advisor is able to process large volumes of information in real time, identify patterns and trends, and make informed decisions based on these analyses.

Artificial intelligence allows the advisor to adapt and learn continuously, improving their strategies and optimizing their results over time. In addition, its ability to combine multiple strategies provides greater diversification and resilience to changes in the market.



