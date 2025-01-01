Reductions

Functions designed to transform matrices into special forms using orthogonal transformations. These methods are widely used in numerical computations, such as spectral analysis, eigenvalue problems, and singular value decomposition (SVD) of matrices.

These functions enable efficient matrix transformations essential for solving linear algebra problems, including computing Singular Value Decomposition (SVD) and finding eigenvalues of symmetric matrices. The use of LAPACK functions ensures high performance and computational accuracy.