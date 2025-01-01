- LinearEquationsSolution
Solves Sylvester equation for real quasi-triangular or complex triangular matrices:
op(A)*X + X*op(B) = scale*C
or
op(A)*X - X*op(B) = scale*C
where op(A) = A or A**T or A**H, and A and B are both upper triangular. A is m-by-m and B is n-by-n; the right hand side C and the solution X are m-by-n; and scale is an output scale factor, set <= 1 to avoid overflow in X.
LAPACK function TRSYL3. This is the block (BLAS level 3) version of TRSYL. Faster up to 5 times but not so accurate.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::SylvesterEquationTriangularBlocked(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrixf::SylvesterEquationTriangularBlocked(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrix::SylvesterEquationTriangularBlocked(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrix::SylvesterEquationTriangularBlocked(
Parameters
transa
[in] ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration value which specifies option op(A).
transb
[in] ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration value which specifies option op(B).
isign
[in] ENUM_SYLVESTER_ISIGN enumeration value which specifies the sign in the equation.
B
[in] Upper triangular matrix B.
C
[in] Matrix C whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations.
X
[out] Matrix X with solution of Sylvester equation.
scale
[out] The scale factor, set <= 1 to avoid overflow in X.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix B. Output vector X has the same size as input vector B.