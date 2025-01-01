EigenSolver Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a regular square matrix using the classical algorithm (LAPACK function GEEV).

EigenSolverX Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a regular square matrix in Expert mode, i.e. with the ability to influence the computation algorithm and the ability to obtain accompanying computation data (LAPACK function GEEVX).

EigenSolverSchur Compute eigenvalues, upper triangular matrix in Schur form, and matrix of Schur vectors (LAPACK function GEES). See also Schur decomposition.

EigenSolver2 Compute generalized eigenvalues and eigenvectors for a pair of ordinary square matrices (LAPACK function GGEV).

EigenSolver2X Compute generalized eigenvalues and eigenvectors for a pair of regular square matrices in Expert mode, i.e. with the ability to influence the computation algorithm and the ability to obtain accompanying computation data (LAPACK function GGEVX). Both matrices must be the same size.

EigenSolver2Schur Compute a pair of ordinary square matrices of generalized eigenvalues, generalized eigenvectors, generalized Schur forms, as well as left and right Schur vectors (LAPACK function GGES).

EigenSolver2Blocked Compute generalized eigenvalues and eigenvectors for a pair of regular square matrices using a block algorithm (LAPACK function GGEV3). Both matrices must be the same size. The method parameters are exactly the same as EigenSolver2.

EigenSolver2SchurBlocked Compute a pair of regular square matrices of generalized eigenvalues, generalized eigenvectors, generalized Schur forms, as well as left and right Schur vectors (LAPACK function GGES3).

EigenHessenbergSchurQ Computes the eigenvalues of a Hessenberg matrix H and the matrices T and Z from the Schur decomposition H = Z T Z**T, where T is an upper quasi-triangular matrix (the Schur form), and Z is the orthogonal matrix of Schur vectors. LAPACK function HSEQR. See also Schur decomposition.

EigenVectorsTriangularZ Computes eigenvectors of an real upper quasi-triangular or complex upper triangular matrix computed by EigenHessenbergSchurQ or EigenSolverSchur. A = Q * T * Q**H, where T is an upper quasi-triangular matrix (the Schur form), and Q is the orthogonal matrix of Schur vectors. LAPACK function TREVC.