- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|39
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.9K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PlexyTrade-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
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Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended
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The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500
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This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.
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Compare your account performance and risk against mine often
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You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself
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I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.
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Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.
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Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process
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Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry
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Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit
USD
USD
USD