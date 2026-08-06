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Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Vics XAUUSD EA MT4

Victor Ivan Vrbancic
Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Victor Ivan Vrbancic

0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 90 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 4%
PlexyTrade-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
14
Прибыльных трейдов:
10 (71.42%)
Убыточных трейдов:
4 (28.57%)
Лучший трейд:
15.46 USD
Худший трейд:
-7.01 USD
Общая прибыль:
57.16 USD (5 713 pips)
Общий убыток:
-17.73 USD (1 772 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (33.81 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
33.81 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.46
Торговая активность:
5.20%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.60%
Последний трейд:
5 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
9
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
3.41
Длинных трейдов:
11 (78.57%)
Коротких трейдов:
3 (21.43%)
Профит фактор:
3.22
Мат. ожидание:
2.82 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.72 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.43 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-11.57 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-11.57 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
3.94%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
11.57 USD
Максимальная:
11.57 USD (1.16%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.16% (11.57 USD)
По эквити:
2.98% (30.60 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 39
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 3.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +15.46 USD
Худший трейд: -7 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +33.81 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -11.57 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PlexyTrade-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

  • Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended

  • The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500

  • This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.

  • Compare your account performance and risk against mine often

  • You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself

  • I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.

  • Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.

  • Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process

  • Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry

  • Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit


Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 11:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 11:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Vics XAUUSD EA MT4
90 USD в месяц
4%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
2
100%
14
71%
5%
3.22
2.82
USD
3%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

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