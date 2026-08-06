Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|22
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PlexyTrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
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Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended
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The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500
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This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.
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Compare your account performance and risk against mine often
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You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself
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I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.
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Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.
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Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process
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Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry
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Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit