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Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Vics XAUUSD EA MT4

Victor Ivan Vrbancic
Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Victor Ivan Vrbancic

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 2%
PlexyTrade-Live
1:500

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Best trade:
15.46 USD
Worst trade:
-7.01 USD
Gross Profit:
33.81 USD (3 379 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.57 USD (1 157 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (33.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.81 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.92
Long Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.92
Expected Payoff:
2.78 USD
Average Profit:
5.64 USD
Average Loss:
-5.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-11.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.57 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.57 USD
Maximal:
11.57 USD (1.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.16% (11.57 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 22
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.2K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.46 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PlexyTrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

  • Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended

  • The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500

  • This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.

  • Compare your account performance and risk against mine often

  • You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself

  • I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.

  • Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.

  • Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process

  • Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry

  • Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit


No reviews
2026.08.06 11:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 11:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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