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Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Katd XAU No Grid No DCA Fusion 50138

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

I am a long-term Forex trader with a strong belief in safety-first investing. Instead of chasing fast profits and unnecessary risks, I focus on slow, consistent, and sustainable growth.
4 темы 11 комментариев
0 отзывов
Надежность
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 47%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
47
Прибыльных трейдов:
25 (53.19%)
Убыточных трейдов:
22 (46.81%)
Лучший трейд:
249.23 USD
Худший трейд:
-40.61 USD
Общая прибыль:
803.38 USD (43 468 pips)
Общий убыток:
-270.23 USD (17 763 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (50.99 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
529.47 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.18
Торговая активность:
9.90%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.88%
Последний трейд:
10 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
16
Ср. время удержания:
1 час
Фактор восстановления:
2.46
Длинных трейдов:
32 (68.09%)
Коротких трейдов:
15 (31.91%)
Профит фактор:
2.97
Мат. ожидание:
11.34 USD
Средняя прибыль:
32.14 USD
Средний убыток:
-12.28 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-180.09 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-180.09 USD (7)
Прирост в месяц:
46.78%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
198.88 USD
Максимальная:
216.49 USD (51.84%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
24.40% (216.28 USD)
По эквити:
17.42% (172.58 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 533
EURUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 26K
EURUSD -4
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +249.23 USD
Худший трейд: -41 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 7
Макс. прибыль в серии: +50.99 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -180.09 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.11 × 9
XM.COM-MT5
1.38 × 13
GoMarkets-Live
1.54 × 13
Darwinex-Live
1.92 × 25
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.60 × 256
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
2.91 × 99
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
3.01 × 7882
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.33 × 24
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.17 × 65
RoboForex-ECN
5.19 × 84
Tradestone-Real
5.93 × 382
OxSecurities-Live
5.94 × 35
XMGlobal-MT5 18
6.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
TASS-Live
6.18 × 22
еще 64...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Conservative Gold Trading EA | Strict Risk Management | No Grid | No Martingale

This EA is designed with a strong focus on disciplined risk management and long-term consistency rather than chasing unrealistic returns.

Trading Characteristics

  • ✅ Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss.

  • ✅ No Grid strategy.

  • ✅ No Martingale.

  • ✅ No averaging down or holding losing positions indefinitely.

  • ✅ Positions are managed with controlled risk and clear exit rules.

Performance Metrics (Including slippage):

  • Sharpe Ratio: 0.236

  • Recovery Factor: 9.24

  • Average Trades per Week: ~11

  • Average Holding Time: ~3.6 hours

  • Maximum Recovery Period: 43 days

  • Avg Recovery Period: 27 days

The strategy aims to maintain a balanced trading frequency while avoiding excessive exposure. Trades are typically held for less than a day, reducing overnight and long-term market risk.

Recommended Minimum Equity (per 0.01 lot)

  • 1:1000 Leverage: $450

  • 1:500 Leverage: $550

  • 1:300 Leverage: $650

Maintaining the recommended equity helps preserve the intended risk profile and allows the EA to operate under normal market conditions.

Suitable For

This strategy may be suitable for investors who prefer:

  • Controlled and transparent risk management.

  • Stable trading without Grid or Martingale techniques.

  • Moderate trading activity instead of high-frequency execution.

  • Capital preservation as a priority alongside steady growth.

As with all financial markets, trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management and adequate account capitalization remain essential.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.05 14:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 13:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 07:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 14:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 14:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
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Katd XAU No Grid No DCA Fusion 50138
30 USD в месяц
47%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
6
97%
47
53%
10%
2.97
11.34
USD
24%
1:500
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