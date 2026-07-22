- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|42
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|433
|EURUSD
|0
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|21K
|EURUSD
|-4
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.11 × 9
|
XM.COM-MT5
|1.38 × 13
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.54 × 13
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.92 × 25
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.60 × 256
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|2.92 × 98
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.01 × 7882
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.33 × 24
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.17 × 65
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.19 × 84
|
Tradestone-Real
|5.93 × 382
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.94 × 35
|
XMGlobal-MT5 18
|6.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
TASS-Live
|6.18 × 22
Conservative Gold Trading EA | Strict Risk Management | No Grid | No Martingale
This EA is designed with a strong focus on disciplined risk management and long-term consistency rather than chasing unrealistic returns.
Trading Characteristics
-
✅ Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss.
-
✅ No Grid strategy.
-
✅ No Martingale.
-
✅ No averaging down or holding losing positions indefinitely.
-
✅ Positions are managed with controlled risk and clear exit rules.
Performance Metrics (Including slippage):
-
Sharpe Ratio: 0.236
-
Recovery Factor: 9.24
-
Average Trades per Week: ~11
-
Average Holding Time: ~3.6 hours
-
Maximum Recovery Period: 43 days
-
Avg Recovery Period: 27 days
The strategy aims to maintain a balanced trading frequency while avoiding excessive exposure. Trades are typically held for less than a day, reducing overnight and long-term market risk.
Recommended Minimum Equity (per 0.01 lot)
-
1:1000 Leverage: $450
-
1:500 Leverage: $550
-
1:300 Leverage: $650
Maintaining the recommended equity helps preserve the intended risk profile and allows the EA to operate under normal market conditions.
Suitable For
This strategy may be suitable for investors who prefer:
-
Controlled and transparent risk management.
-
Stable trading without Grid or Martingale techniques.
-
Moderate trading activity instead of high-frequency execution.
-
Capital preservation as a priority alongside steady growth.
As with all financial markets, trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management and adequate account capitalization remain essential.
USD
USD
USD