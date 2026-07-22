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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Katd XAU No Grid No DCA Fusion 50138
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Katd XAU No Grid No DCA Fusion 50138

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

I am a long-term Forex trader with a strong belief in safety-first investing. Instead of chasing fast profits and unnecessary risks, I focus on slow, consistent, and sustainable growth.
4 topics 11 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 38%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
21 (48.83%)
Loss Trades:
22 (51.16%)
Best trade:
249.23 USD
Worst trade:
-40.61 USD
Gross Profit:
703.12 USD (38 446 pips)
Gross Loss:
-270.03 USD (17 763 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (50.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
529.47 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
9.90%
Max deposit load:
9.88%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.00
Long Trades:
28 (65.12%)
Short Trades:
15 (34.88%)
Profit Factor:
2.60
Expected Payoff:
10.07 USD
Average Profit:
33.48 USD
Average Loss:
-12.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-180.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-180.09 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
37.50%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
198.88 USD
Maximal:
216.49 USD (51.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.40% (216.28 USD)
By Equity:
17.42% (172.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 433
EURUSD 0
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 21K
EURUSD -4
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +249.23 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -180.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.11 × 9
XM.COM-MT5
1.38 × 13
GoMarkets-Live
1.54 × 13
Darwinex-Live
1.92 × 25
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.60 × 256
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
2.92 × 98
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
3.01 × 7882
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.33 × 24
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.17 × 65
RoboForex-ECN
5.19 × 84
Tradestone-Real
5.93 × 382
OxSecurities-Live
5.94 × 35
XMGlobal-MT5 18
6.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
TASS-Live
6.18 × 22
64 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Conservative Gold Trading EA | Strict Risk Management | No Grid | No Martingale

This EA is designed with a strong focus on disciplined risk management and long-term consistency rather than chasing unrealistic returns.

Trading Characteristics

  • ✅ Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss.

  • ✅ No Grid strategy.

  • ✅ No Martingale.

  • ✅ No averaging down or holding losing positions indefinitely.

  • ✅ Positions are managed with controlled risk and clear exit rules.

Performance Metrics (Including slippage):

  • Sharpe Ratio: 0.236

  • Recovery Factor: 9.24

  • Average Trades per Week: ~11

  • Average Holding Time: ~3.6 hours

  • Maximum Recovery Period: 43 days

  • Avg Recovery Period: 27 days

The strategy aims to maintain a balanced trading frequency while avoiding excessive exposure. Trades are typically held for less than a day, reducing overnight and long-term market risk.

Recommended Minimum Equity (per 0.01 lot)

  • 1:1000 Leverage: $450

  • 1:500 Leverage: $550

  • 1:300 Leverage: $650

Maintaining the recommended equity helps preserve the intended risk profile and allows the EA to operate under normal market conditions.

Suitable For

This strategy may be suitable for investors who prefer:

  • Controlled and transparent risk management.

  • Stable trading without Grid or Martingale techniques.

  • Moderate trading activity instead of high-frequency execution.

  • Capital preservation as a priority alongside steady growth.

As with all financial markets, trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management and adequate account capitalization remain essential.


No reviews
2026.08.05 14:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 13:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 07:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 14:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 14:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Katd XAU No Grid No DCA Fusion 50138
30 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
6
97%
43
48%
10%
2.60
10.07
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

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