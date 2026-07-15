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Ting Wei Loo

XAU Momentum

Ting Wei Loo
Ting Wei Loo

Ting Wei Loo

0 отзывов
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -2%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
16
Прибыльных трейдов:
11 (68.75%)
Убыточных трейдов:
5 (31.25%)
Лучший трейд:
7.86 USD
Худший трейд:
-8.44 USD
Общая прибыль:
30.25 USD (3 052 pips)
Общий убыток:
-34.21 USD (3 357 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (17.92 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
17.92 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.03
Торговая активность:
0.25%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.67%
Последний трейд:
11 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
5 минут
Фактор восстановления:
-0.15
Длинных трейдов:
11 (68.75%)
Коротких трейдов:
5 (31.25%)
Профит фактор:
0.88
Мат. ожидание:
-0.25 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.75 USD
Средний убыток:
-6.84 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-15.26 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-15.26 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
-1.98%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
21.73 USD
Максимальная:
27.30 USD (13.28%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
13.27% (27.27 USD)
По эквити:
1.98% (3.64 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD -305
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +7.86 USD
Худший трейд: -8 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +17.92 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -15.26 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Tickmill-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Afterprime-Ltd
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 1
MavenTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.15 × 131
Tickmill-Live
2.81 × 6442
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.95 × 1049
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.45 × 144
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real21
4.75 × 4
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.99 × 82
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
5.33 × 3
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
еще 46...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

XAU Momentum is an automated Gold (XAUUSD) trading signal designed to capture short-term market opportunities through a structured breakout-based approach.

The strategy focuses on identifying potential price breakouts and managing positions with an efficient profit-taking approach. Rather than attempting to capture every large market movement, it aims to secure available profits while managing exposure to potential market reversals.

Trade management adapts to changing market conditions, incorporating predefined stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop mechanisms to manage open positions and control risk.

The strategy does not rely on Martingale or grid-based recovery methods. Trading frequency may vary depending on market conditions, volatility, and the availability of suitable trading opportunities.

Golden Pulse is suitable for followers looking for a systematic and disciplined approach to automated Gold trading.

Please note that trading involves risk. Results may vary between accounts due to spreads, commissions, slippage, execution speed, leverage, and broker conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Нет отзывов
2026.07.28 11:04
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.28 11:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.16 14:13
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.16 14:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.16 14:13
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.15 14:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 14:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 14:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.15 14:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 14:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
XAU Momentum
30 USD в месяц
-2%
0
0
USD
196
USD
4
100%
16
68%
0%
0.88
-0.25
USD
13%
1:500
Копировать

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