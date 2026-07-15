- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|-13
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Afterprime-Ltd
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.00 × 1
|
MavenTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.15 × 131
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.81 × 6442
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.95 × 1049
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.45 × 144
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real21
|4.75 × 4
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.99 × 82
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|5.33 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
XAU Momentum is an automated Gold (XAUUSD) trading signal designed to capture short-term market opportunities through a structured breakout-based approach.
The strategy focuses on identifying potential price breakouts and managing positions with an efficient profit-taking approach. Rather than attempting to capture every large market movement, it aims to secure available profits while managing exposure to potential market reversals.
Trade management adapts to changing market conditions, incorporating predefined stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop mechanisms to manage open positions and control risk.
The strategy does not rely on Martingale or grid-based recovery methods. Trading frequency may vary depending on market conditions, volatility, and the availability of suitable trading opportunities.
Golden Pulse is suitable for followers looking for a systematic and disciplined approach to automated Gold trading.
Please note that trading involves risk. Results may vary between accounts due to spreads, commissions, slippage, execution speed, leverage, and broker conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
USD
USD
USD