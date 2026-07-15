XAU Momentum is an automated Gold (XAUUSD) trading signal designed to capture short-term market opportunities through a structured breakout-based approach.

The strategy focuses on identifying potential price breakouts and managing positions with an efficient profit-taking approach. Rather than attempting to capture every large market movement, it aims to secure available profits while managing exposure to potential market reversals.

Trade management adapts to changing market conditions, incorporating predefined stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop mechanisms to manage open positions and control risk.

The strategy does not rely on Martingale or grid-based recovery methods. Trading frequency may vary depending on market conditions, volatility, and the availability of suitable trading opportunities.

Golden Pulse is suitable for followers looking for a systematic and disciplined approach to automated Gold trading.

Please note that trading involves risk. Results may vary between accounts due to spreads, commissions, slippage, execution speed, leverage, and broker conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.