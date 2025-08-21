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Kendran Dwijo Santoso

Bogor

Kendran Dwijo Santoso
Kendran Dwijo Santoso

Kendran Dwijo Santoso

1 (1)
6 сигналов 1 тема 4 комментария
0 отзывов
Надежность
50 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 18%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
122
Прибыльных трейдов:
72 (59.01%)
Убыточных трейдов:
50 (40.98%)
Лучший трейд:
48.42 USD
Худший трейд:
-120.50 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 738.28 USD (655 120 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 384.87 USD (552 736 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (272.60 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
272.60 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.08
Торговая активность:
1.90%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.07%
Последний трейд:
11 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
2
Ср. время удержания:
40 минут
Фактор восстановления:
0.77
Длинных трейдов:
66 (54.10%)
Коротких трейдов:
56 (45.90%)
Профит фактор:
1.15
Мат. ожидание:
2.90 USD
Средняя прибыль:
38.03 USD
Средний убыток:
-47.70 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-374.53 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-374.53 USD (7)
Прирост в месяц:
-11.31%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
40.88 USD
Максимальная:
461.17 USD (16.39%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
16.39% (461.17 USD)
По эквити:
1.91% (38.74 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 122
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 353
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 102K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +48.42 USD
Худший трейд: -121 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 7
Макс. прибыль в серии: +272.60 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -374.53 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Weltrade-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

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еще 376...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
This manual Trading System is designed for traders seeking a robust and reliable trading strategy that delivers high returns with low drawdown, making it an excellent choice for long-term investment portfolios. Whether you’re an experienced investor or just starting out, this strategy is optimized to help you achieve consistent growth while protecting your capital.



Key Features:



• Low Drawdown: The trading system employs sophisticated risk management techniques to minimize losses during market volatility. By using advanced stop-loss and capital allocation strategies, it ensures the safety of your investment.

• High Profitability: Built with intelligent algorithms, the trading strategy identifies high-probability trading opportunities and maximizes profit potential in trending and ranging markets.

• Long-Term Performance: This system is specifically designed for sustainability. Unlike many short-term, high-risk trading strategy, it focuses on steady, compounded growth over months and years, aligning with long-term investment goals.

• Adaptive Market Analysis: Using advanced technical indicators and machine learning techniques, the trading system adapts to different market conditions, ensuring consistent performance even in unpredictable scenarios.



Who Is It For?



This Trading Strategy is ideal for investors looking for a hands-off, manual trading solution that prioritizes account safety and consistent growth. With low drawdown and impressive long-term results, it’s perfect for anyone aiming to grow their portfolio with minimal intervention.



Why Choose This Trading Strategy?



Unlike speculative trading systems that often prioritize quick but risky gains, this strategy combines a proven trading system with advanced risk control mechanisms. The result is a stable and reliable trading experience that instills confidence in its investors. Every trade is protected with stop loss and take profit point. It may not get profit on each month, but in accumulation of whole year it is still profitable.

This trading system does not use any dangerous strategy like martingale or grid system, which looks nice at the beginning but will burn all of your capital at the end. Profit is a good thing, but the most important thing is to keep our capital safe.



Start your journey toward sustainable trading success!

Contact ( WA ) : +6282137376484

Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 17:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.31 14:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 11:07
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.16 13:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.08 08:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 09:29
No swaps are charged
2026.07.06 09:29
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.02 13:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.26 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 20:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.17 16:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.17 16:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 15:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.17 15:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.15 18:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 14:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.09 14:07
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 292 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.08 21:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Bogor
30 USD в месяц
18%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
50
0%
122
59%
2%
1.14
2.90
USD
16%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.