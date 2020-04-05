XAU Trend Scalper Pro MT5 - Explosive Gold Trend Detection

XAU Trend Scalper Pro MT5 is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. It utilizes an advanced volatility and amplitude detection algorithm to capture explosive trend movements on the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, backed by multi-timeframe confirmation filters.







Unlike common EAs that trade against the trend, XAU Trend Scalper Pro focuses on momentum strength, ensuring precise entries with extremely controlled drawdown.



















🚀 Impressive Backtest Results

Net Profit: +1,400% (Transformed $1,000 into $14,000+).

Maximum Drawdown: Only 8.06% .

Profit Factor: 1.70.

History Quality: 98% (Real tick data).

Win Rate: ~67% across both Buy and Sell operations.



















🛠️ Key Features & Advantages

Explosive Amplitude Detection: Identifies power candles that signal the start of a trend, entering via pending orders to ensure the best fill.

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Filter: Trend confirmation on the M15 chart to avoid false signals.

Professional Risk Management: Daily Profit Target lock. Daily Loss Limit protection. Automatic Break-even and Trailing Stop.

Dynamic Stop Loss (ATR): Option to use the ATR indicator to adjust stops based on market volatility.

Rollover Filter: Automatic protection against high spreads during market turnover.

Fully Configurable: Adapt the EA to your risk profile, whether conservative or aggressive.



















📋 Usage Recommendations

Asset: XAU/USD (Gold).

Timeframe: M1 (Entry) with M15 filters.

Account Type: ECN, Razor, or Raw Spread (Low spread is essential).

Minimum Deposit: $100 USD.

Hosting: VPS is highly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted execution.



















⚙️ Simple Setup

Install the EA in your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Open the XAU/USD chart on the M1 period. Drag the EA onto the chart. Set your daily target and lot size according to your capital. Enable "Algo Trading" and let the EA work.



















⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a DEMO account before trading live to familiarize yourself with the settings.



















Developer: KTS Trading Systems Support: Contact via private chat for questions or optimization sets.