XAU Trend Scalper Pro MT5
- 专家
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- 版本: 5.8
- 激活: 5
XAU Trend Scalper Pro MT5 - Explosive Gold Trend Detection
XAU Trend Scalper Pro MT5 is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. It utilizes an advanced volatility and amplitude detection algorithm to capture explosive trend movements on the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, backed by multi-timeframe confirmation filters.
Unlike common EAs that trade against the trend, XAU Trend Scalper Pro focuses on momentum strength, ensuring precise entries with extremely controlled drawdown.
🚀 Impressive Backtest Results
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Net Profit: +1,400% (Transformed $1,000 into $14,000+).
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Maximum Drawdown: Only 8.06%.
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Profit Factor: 1.70.
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History Quality: 98% (Real tick data).
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Win Rate: ~67% across both Buy and Sell operations.
🛠️ Key Features & Advantages
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Explosive Amplitude Detection: Identifies power candles that signal the start of a trend, entering via pending orders to ensure the best fill.
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Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Filter: Trend confirmation on the M15 chart to avoid false signals.
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Professional Risk Management:
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Daily Profit Target lock.
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Daily Loss Limit protection.
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Automatic Break-even and Trailing Stop.
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Dynamic Stop Loss (ATR): Option to use the ATR indicator to adjust stops based on market volatility.
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Rollover Filter: Automatic protection against high spreads during market turnover.
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Fully Configurable: Adapt the EA to your risk profile, whether conservative or aggressive.
📋 Usage Recommendations
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Asset: XAU/USD (Gold).
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Timeframe: M1 (Entry) with M15 filters.
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Account Type: ECN, Razor, or Raw Spread (Low spread is essential).
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Minimum Deposit: $100 USD.
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Hosting: VPS is highly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted execution.
⚙️ Simple Setup
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Install the EA in your MetaTrader 5 terminal.
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Open the XAU/USD chart on the M1 period.
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Drag the EA onto the chart.
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Set your daily target and lot size according to your capital.
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Enable "Algo Trading" and let the EA work.
⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a DEMO account before trading live to familiarize yourself with the settings.
Developer: KTS Trading Systems Support: Contact via private chat for questions or optimization sets.