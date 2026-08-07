Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

SMC Liquidity Core MT5

SMC Liquidity Core MT5 is a professional fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC).

The EA has been carefully developed to identify Liquidity Sweeps, validate Change of Character (CHoCH), and execute trades only after market structure confirms a potential reversal. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators, the system analyzes price action and market structure to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

To improve trade quality, the EA uses a Higher Timeframe EMA Trend Filter, ensuring that entries are aligned with the dominant market direction. It also includes advanced Risk Management, Daily Drawdown Protection, Spread Filter, Trading Session Filter, Basket Profit Management, Dynamic Basket Trailing, and an optional Recovery System with fully customizable grid distance, multiplier, and maximum trade settings. A professional real-time dashboard displays account information, floating profit, spread, trend status, and active trade statistics directly on the chart.





SMC Liquidity Core MT5 has been optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 (1 Minute) timeframe and is recommended for MetaTrader 5 Cent Hedging Accounts with a minimum balance of 100,000 Cent (approximately $1,000 USD).

The EA is optimized for RoboForex XAUUSD Gold symbols with 2-digit pricing and is designed for stable execution under the recommended trading conditions.

For the best execution quality and uninterrupted operation, a low-spread RoboForex account and a 24/7 VPS are recommended.

Recommended Broker: RoboForex

Account Type: MT5 Cent Hedging

Recommended Balance: 100,000 Cent (~$1,000 USD)

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Gold Digits: 2-Digit

Timeframe: M1

Operation: 24/7 with VPS

Strategy Tester Performance

The Expert Advisor was tested in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using 100% Real Tick Data under the recommended trading conditions.

Backtest Results

History Quality: 100%

Initial Deposit: 100,000 Cent

Total Net Profit: 223,810.11 Cent

Profit Factor: 2.26

Recovery Factor: 2.82

Sharpe Ratio: 3.25

Total Trades: 2,286

Winning Trades: 1,401 (61.29%)

Maximum Balance Drawdown: 5.58%

These results demonstrate a strong balance between profitability and risk management under the tested conditions. Actual performance may vary depending on broker execution, spread, slippage, market volatility, account conditions, and individual parameter settings.

Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.

Key Features

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Strategy

Liquidity Sweep Detection

CHoCH Market Structure Confirmation

Higher Timeframe EMA Trend Filter

Fully Automated Trading

Basket Trade Management

Dynamic Basket Trailing Stop

Optional Recovery System

Daily Drawdown Protection

Maximum Spread Filter

Trading Session & Day Filter

Professional On-Chart Dashboard

Custom Magic Number Support

No DLL Required

Fully Compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Trading Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)

M1 (1 Minute) Account Type: MT5 Cent Hedging Account

MT5 Cent Hedging Account Minimum Balance: 100,000 Cent

100,000 Cent Execution: ECN / Raw Spread Recommended

ECN / Raw Spread Recommended VPS: Recommended for 24/7 Automated Trading

Free Availability

SMC Liquidity Core MT5 is available FREE on the MQL5 Market. Download the Expert Advisor, test it using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, optimize the settings according to your broker's trading conditions, and apply proper risk management before trading on a live account.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor before live trading and use appropriate money management according to your account size.