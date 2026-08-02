Market Structure hh hl ll lh
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
Smart Market Structure is a clean and lightweight indicator that automatically detects and labels key market structure points in real time.
It identifies:
✔ Higher High (HH)
✔ Higher Low (HL)
✔ Lower High (LH)
✔ Lower Low (LL)
✔ Break of Structure (BOS)
The indicator helps traders quickly recognize trend direction, market shifts, and structural breaks without manually analyzing swing highs and lows.
Features
- Automatic market structure detection
- Real-time HH / HL / LH / LL labeling
- Instant BOS identification
- Clean and non-cluttered chart
- Works on all symbols and timeframes
- Suitable for Price Action and Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders
- Lightweight and optimized for fast performance
Perfect For
- Price Action Traders
- Swing Traders
- Scalpers
- Day Traders
Benefits
- Save time on market structure analysis.
- Identify trend continuation and potential reversals.
- Improve trade timing using objective structure levels.
- Easy to use with any trading strategy.
No complicated settings. Simply attach the indicator to your chart and let it identify the market structure automatically.