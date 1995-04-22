WanAn Scalper MT5 is a multi-symbol M5 scalping Expert Advisor designed for controlled night-session trading on selected currency cross pairs.

The EA uses a channel-based reversal logic. It monitors recent M5 price ranges and looks for closing-price breakouts beyond the channel boundary. When the trading conditions are met, the EA opens positions according to its internal entry rules and manages them with predefined take-profit, stop-loss, time-based exit, spread control, trading-session limits, currency exposure checks and account protection settings.

WanAn Scalper MT5 is designed for traders who prefer a structured short-term trading system instead of manual scalping. It can trade multiple symbols from one chart and includes both English and Chinese interface versions.

Recommended default symbols:

EURNZD, EURAUD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Main Features:

Multi-symbol trading from one chart

M5 scalping strategy

Channel-based reversal entry logic

Fixed lot and risk-based lot options

Spread filter

Trading time filter

Maximum symbol exposure control

Currency exposure control

Swap filter

Drawdown protection

MT5 economic calendar news filter

Account information panel

News display panel

English and Chinese versions included

Default Backtest Snapshot:

Period: 2025.07.01 - 2026.07.30

Timeframe: M5

Symbols: EURNZD, EURAUD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Deposit: 10,000 USD

Lot size: Fixed 0.01 lot

Net profit: 32.09 USD

Profit factor: 1.55

Win rate: 80.70%

Maximum equity drawdown: 10.05 USD

Total trades: 171

The default settings are intended to be conservative and easy to test. Traders can adjust lot size, trading hours, spread limits, risk settings and news-filter behavior according to their broker and trading environment.

Important Risk Notice:

Backtest results are historical simulations and do not guarantee future performance. Scalping strategies are sensitive to spread, slippage, commission, swap and broker execution quality. Please test the EA on a demo account first and use conservative risk settings before running it on a live account.