WanAn Scalper
- Experts
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- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 30 July 2026
- Activations: 5
WanAn Scalper MT5 is a multi-symbol M5 scalping Expert Advisor designed for controlled night-session trading on selected currency cross pairs.
The EA uses a channel-based reversal logic. It monitors recent M5 price ranges and looks for closing-price breakouts beyond the channel boundary. When the trading conditions are met, the EA opens positions according to its internal entry rules and manages them with predefined take-profit, stop-loss, time-based exit, spread control, trading-session limits, currency exposure checks and account protection settings.
WanAn Scalper MT5 is designed for traders who prefer a structured short-term trading system instead of manual scalping. It can trade multiple symbols from one chart and includes both English and Chinese interface versions.
Recommended default symbols:
EURNZD, EURAUD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Main Features:
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Multi-symbol trading from one chart
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M5 scalping strategy
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Channel-based reversal entry logic
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Fixed lot and risk-based lot options
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Spread filter
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Trading time filter
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Maximum symbol exposure control
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Currency exposure control
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Swap filter
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Drawdown protection
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MT5 economic calendar news filter
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Account information panel
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News display panel
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English and Chinese versions included
Default Backtest Snapshot:
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Period: 2025.07.01 - 2026.07.30
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Timeframe: M5
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Symbols: EURNZD, EURAUD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
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Deposit: 10,000 USD
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Lot size: Fixed 0.01 lot
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Net profit: 32.09 USD
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Profit factor: 1.55
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Win rate: 80.70%
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Maximum equity drawdown: 10.05 USD
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Total trades: 171
The default settings are intended to be conservative and easy to test. Traders can adjust lot size, trading hours, spread limits, risk settings and news-filter behavior according to their broker and trading environment.
Important Risk Notice:
Backtest results are historical simulations and do not guarantee future performance. Scalping strategies are sensitive to spread, slippage, commission, swap and broker execution quality. Please test the EA on a demo account first and use conservative risk settings before running it on a live account.