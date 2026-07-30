WanAn Scalper

WanAn Scalper MT5 is a multi-symbol M5 scalping Expert Advisor designed for controlled night-session trading on selected currency cross pairs.

The EA uses a channel-based reversal logic. It monitors recent M5 price ranges and looks for closing-price breakouts beyond the channel boundary. When the trading conditions are met, the EA opens positions according to its internal entry rules and manages them with predefined take-profit, stop-loss, time-based exit, spread control, trading-session limits, currency exposure checks and account protection settings.

WanAn Scalper MT5 is designed for traders who prefer a structured short-term trading system instead of manual scalping. It can trade multiple symbols from one chart and includes both English and Chinese interface versions.

Recommended default symbols:
EURNZD, EURAUD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Main Features:

  • Multi-symbol trading from one chart

  • M5 scalping strategy

  • Channel-based reversal entry logic

  • Fixed lot and risk-based lot options

  • Spread filter

  • Trading time filter

  • Maximum symbol exposure control

  • Currency exposure control

  • Swap filter

  • Drawdown protection

  • MT5 economic calendar news filter

  • Account information panel

  • News display panel

  • English and Chinese versions included

Default Backtest Snapshot:

  • Period: 2025.07.01 - 2026.07.30

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Symbols: EURNZD, EURAUD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

  • Deposit: 10,000 USD

  • Lot size: Fixed 0.01 lot

  • Net profit: 32.09 USD

  • Profit factor: 1.55

  • Win rate: 80.70%

  • Maximum equity drawdown: 10.05 USD

  • Total trades: 171

The default settings are intended to be conservative and easy to test. Traders can adjust lot size, trading hours, spread limits, risk settings and news-filter behavior according to their broker and trading environment.

Important Risk Notice:
Backtest results are historical simulations and do not guarantee future performance. Scalping strategies are sensitive to spread, slippage, commission, swap and broker execution quality. Please test the EA on a demo account first and use conservative risk settings before running it on a live account.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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WanAnScalper
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WanAn Scalper MT5 is a multi-symbol M5 scalping Expert Advisor designed for controlled night-session trading on selected currency cross pairs. The EA uses a channel-based reversal logic. It monitors recent M5 price ranges and looks for closing-price breakouts beyond the channel boundary. When the trading conditions are met, the EA opens positions according to its internal entry rules and manages them with predefined take-profit, stop-loss, time-based exit, spread control, trading-session limits,
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