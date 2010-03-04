TrendingGoldea — Trend-Pullback Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

TrendingGoldea is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) intraday trading. Rather than trying to predict reversals, it identifies established trends using a dual-EMA and ADX trend-strength filter, waits for a healthy pullback to the fast EMA, and enters on resumption of the underlying trend — then manages the position with an ATR-based trailing stop designed to let winning trades run.

How it trades

Trend confirmation: EMA(20) vs EMA(50) alignment, filtered by ADX(14) — trades are only considered when ADX confirms a genuine trending market, avoiding choppy, range-bound conditions.

EMA(20) vs EMA(50) alignment, filtered by ADX(14) — trades are only considered when ADX confirms a genuine trending market, avoiding choppy, range-bound conditions. Higher-timeframe filter: an H1 EMA trend check ensures the M15 entry is aligned with the broader intraday trend, not fighting it.

an H1 EMA trend check ensures the M15 entry is aligned with the broader intraday trend, not fighting it. Pullback entry: requires price to touch the fast EMA before resuming in the trend direction, rather than chasing extended moves.

requires price to touch the fast EMA before resuming in the trend direction, rather than chasing extended moves. Session control: trading is restricted to the London and New York sessions by default (fully configurable), when Gold typically sees its most reliable liquidity and volatility.

Risk and trade management

Fixed-fractional position sizing based on account equity, with margin and minimum-lot safeguards

ATR-based stop-loss, take-profit, break-even, and trailing stop — all distances scale with current market volatility rather than fixed pip values

Partial take-profit: scales out of part of the position at a first target and lets the remainder ride with the trailing stop

Daily loss limit and consecutive-loss cutoff to automatically halt trading for the day if risk thresholds are breached

Configurable maximum trades and maximum losing trades per day

Spread and slippage filters to avoid execution during poor market conditions

Manual and live economic-calendar news blackout, to sit out high-impact news events

Anti-martingale risk throttle that reduces position size during a losing streak (never increases it) — a genuine, optional, clearly-labeled loss-recovery martingale mode also exists for advanced users, disabled by default

Every parameter above is exposed as an input — nothing is hardcoded, so the EA can be tuned to your own risk tolerance, broker conditions, and trading hours.

Tested and verified

TrendingGoldea has been validated through two complementary methods:

Historical backtesting on multi-year XAUUSD M15 data in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, using real tick data, to confirm the strategy's logic and risk management behave as designed across varied market conditions. Live forward-testing on a demo account, running continuously in a real MetaTrader 5 terminal against live broker pricing and execution — confirming order handling, spread behavior, and risk controls perform correctly outside the tester environment, not just in simulation.

Full backtest statistics and live trading screenshots are included in the product gallery for independent review.

As with any trading strategy, past performance — whether backtested or demo-traded — does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account under your own broker's conditions before deploying on a live account, and use position sizing appropriate to your risk tolerance.