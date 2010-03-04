TrendingGoldea

TrendingGoldea — Trend-Pullback Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

TrendingGoldea is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) intraday trading. Rather than trying to predict reversals, it identifies established trends using a dual-EMA and ADX trend-strength filter, waits for a healthy pullback to the fast EMA, and enters on resumption of the underlying trend — then manages the position with an ATR-based trailing stop designed to let winning trades run.

How it trades

  • Trend confirmation: EMA(20) vs EMA(50) alignment, filtered by ADX(14) — trades are only considered when ADX confirms a genuine trending market, avoiding choppy, range-bound conditions.
  • Higher-timeframe filter: an H1 EMA trend check ensures the M15 entry is aligned with the broader intraday trend, not fighting it.
  • Pullback entry: requires price to touch the fast EMA before resuming in the trend direction, rather than chasing extended moves.
  • Session control: trading is restricted to the London and New York sessions by default (fully configurable), when Gold typically sees its most reliable liquidity and volatility.

Risk and trade management

  • Fixed-fractional position sizing based on account equity, with margin and minimum-lot safeguards
  • ATR-based stop-loss, take-profit, break-even, and trailing stop — all distances scale with current market volatility rather than fixed pip values
  • Partial take-profit: scales out of part of the position at a first target and lets the remainder ride with the trailing stop
  • Daily loss limit and consecutive-loss cutoff to automatically halt trading for the day if risk thresholds are breached
  • Configurable maximum trades and maximum losing trades per day
  • Spread and slippage filters to avoid execution during poor market conditions
  • Manual and live economic-calendar news blackout, to sit out high-impact news events
  • Anti-martingale risk throttle that reduces position size during a losing streak (never increases it) — a genuine, optional, clearly-labeled loss-recovery martingale mode also exists for advanced users, disabled by default

Every parameter above is exposed as an input — nothing is hardcoded, so the EA can be tuned to your own risk tolerance, broker conditions, and trading hours.

Tested and verified

TrendingGoldea has been validated through two complementary methods:

  1. Historical backtesting on multi-year XAUUSD M15 data in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, using real tick data, to confirm the strategy's logic and risk management behave as designed across varied market conditions.
  2. Live forward-testing on a demo account, running continuously in a real MetaTrader 5 terminal against live broker pricing and execution — confirming order handling, spread behavior, and risk controls perform correctly outside the tester environment, not just in simulation.

Full backtest statistics and live trading screenshots are included in the product gallery for independent review.

As with any trading strategy, past performance  whether backtested or demo-traded  does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account under your own broker's conditions before deploying on a live account, and use position sizing appropriate to your risk tolerance.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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