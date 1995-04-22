Mouse London XAU

Professional London Session Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

Mouse London XAU has been specifically developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The Expert Advisor focuses exclusively on high-quality BUY opportunities during the London trading session while following a conservative and risk-aware trading approach.

Instead of opening as many trades as possible, Mouse London XAU focuses on a limited number of carefully selected trading opportunities supported by intelligent position management.

Features

Fully automated XAUUSD trading

Optimized for the London session

BUY-only strategy

Maximum one trading cycle per day

Morning trend filter

Intelligent Core / Runner position management

Basket Guardian

Integrated money protection system

No Martingale

No Grid

VPS ready

Low drawdown

No news trading



Recommended Brokers

Mouse London XAU has been developed and tested on:

RoboForex ProCent

MetaQuotes Demo

For best performance, a low-spread ECN broker is recommended.

Recommended Account

Account type: ProCent

Recommended minimum deposit: 300 USD (30,000 cents)

Smaller accounts are possible but increase relative risk and maximum drawdown.

Disclaimer

Trading results depend on broker conditions, spreads, liquidity and tick data. Past performance does not guarantee future results.