Mouse London XAU

Mouse London XAU

Professional London Session Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

Mouse London XAU has been specifically developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The Expert Advisor focuses exclusively on high-quality BUY opportunities during the London trading session while following a conservative and risk-aware trading approach.

Instead of opening as many trades as possible, Mouse London XAU focuses on a limited number of carefully selected trading opportunities supported by intelligent position management.

Features

  • Fully automated XAUUSD trading
  • Optimized for the London session
  • BUY-only strategy
  • Maximum one trading cycle per day
  • Morning trend filter
  • Intelligent Core / Runner position management
  • Basket Guardian
  • Integrated money protection system
  • No Martingale
  • No Grid
  • VPS ready
  • Low drawdown
  • No news trading

Recommended Brokers

Mouse London XAU has been developed and tested on:

  • RoboForex ProCent
  • MetaQuotes Demo

For best performance, a low-spread ECN broker is recommended.

Recommended Account

  • Account type: ProCent
  • Recommended minimum deposit: 300 USD (30,000 cents)

Smaller accounts are possible but increase relative risk and maximum drawdown.

Disclaimer

Trading results depend on broker conditions, spreads, liquidity and tick data. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Рекомендуем также
Sinaleiro Trader
Renato Takahashi
Эксперты
O Sinaleiro Trader é o robô de daytrade que usa multiníveis de acordo com a abertura do dia. Assim, a cada rompimento dos níveis, o robô emite ordens de compra ou venda, de acordo com a tendência. Os stops podem ser fixos ou dinâmicos de acordo com os níveis. É possível configurar a distância do sinaleiro, bem como horários de trades e dias da semana. Alterar o parâmetro BR1 para BR.
Otrx Fimathe Automatica MT5
Fabio Rocha
Эксперты
LAUNCHING PROMOTION:: Only a few copies left at the current price! CURRENT PRICE: $70 MONTH Join our Telegram community to share ready-made setup files Come use our EA that uses the Fimathe Strategy in an automated way . Based on support and resistance zones, our EA was designed to provide you with a new experience. The EA uses a calculation to track 2 possible breakout points. When it locates it, it immediately takes this channel to the starting point and waits for the trade to take place. Al
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
Эксперты
Aetheris Quantum — Идеальное решение для ИИ-торговли Aetheris Quantum — мощный торговый бот, разработанный для анализа рыночных паттернов с использованием технологий искусственного интеллекта. Благодаря постоянному обучению и адаптации к меняющимся рыночным условиям, бот обеспечивает высокую точность прогнозов и эффективную торговлю даже в сложных рыночных ситуациях. В отличие от базовых торговых решений, Aetheris Quantum предлагает настраиваемые параметры, что позволяет трейдерам адаптировать е
SmartTrader Pro Gold Trend and Reversal EA
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Эксперты
Overview SmartTrader Pro Gold Trend and Reversal EA executes the SmartTrader AI Pro scoring model, with the option to place trades semi-automatically (a confirmation prompt by default) or fully automatically. It's built on one core principle: every claim below is something we actually tested, not something we're asking you to take on faith. Key Features Semi-automatic or fully automatic execution modes M1 Counter-Trend mode (primary, evidence-backed) and H1 Trend-Following mode (secondary) Long-
SetupRadar
Marco Savia
Эксперты
SetupRadar SetupRadar is a smart market scanner for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders quickly identify and evaluate potential trading opportunities. The tool scans multiple symbols, analyzes market conditions, and assigns a quality score to each setup based on trend, momentum, volatility, risk/reward ratio, and market context. Main Features Multi-symbol market scanning Setup quality scoring (0-10) Trend and momentum evaluation Risk/Reward analysis Suggested lot size calculation S
Channel Rider
Dorival Cardozo
Эксперты
The Channels Robot for MetaTrader is an automated trading system based on time-defined price range analysis and channel breakout logic. The robot calculates the high and low of a user-defined time window, forming a price channel that represents the market’s consolidation range. Once the reference candle or session closes, upper and lower channel levels are projected at configurable distances. Trade entries are triggered when price breaks above or below these calculated channel boundaries, ensuri
FREE
Multi Light MT5
Volodymyr Zubov
Эксперты
Мультивалютный советник предоставляет возможность управления торговлей по 30 символам с одного интерфейса в MetaTrader 5. В его основе лежит комплексный подход к анализу рынка. Поддерживаются форекс-пары и металлы, такие как XAUUSD и XAGUSD. Для пользователей возможна автоматическая обработка имен символов.  Опции позволяют выбирать между торговлей одной парой или несколькими. Торговые параметры и тейк-профит, настраиваются как вручную, так и автоматически.  Включены функции для упрощения управ
Luxor Algo
ALGOECLIPSE LTD
Эксперты
Luxor - это количественно разработанная, полностью автономная торговая система, созданная исключительно для USDJPY, одной из самых ликвидных и структурно эффективных валютных пар на мировом валютном рынке. Разработанный компанией AlgoEclipse, Luxor использует системную торговую модель, основанную на правилах, которая объединяет структурированный анализ рынка, позиционирование с учётом волатильности и дисциплинированное распределение риска для обеспечения стабильного, алгоритмически управляемого
AItify Aegis Quant
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Эксперты
AItify Aegis Quant — это передовая количественная торговая система, использующая мультимодельный ансамблевый подход. Вместо того чтобы полагаться на единственный технический индикатор или базовую логику, она обрабатывает рыночные данные через тридцать различных математических алгоритмов. Это позволяет системе достигать высоконадёжного консенсуса перед принятием любых торговых решений, предлагая вашей архитектуре портфеля истинную институциональную надёжность. Преимущества и особенности Ансамб
Ultimate Ai Sniper Scalping Bot
Akmal Ariff Bin Diun
Эксперты
Smart Traders Deal: Buy One EA, Receive All Three! Maximize profit potential with a full AI Gold EA bundle designed for serious intraday traders like you. SPECIAL BUNDLE OFFER Buy 1 EA → Get ALL 3 Gold EAs FREE You will receive: Ultimate Gold Scalping Bot AI Sniper Scalping Bot Ultimate Gold Trading Bot One price, full market coverage (Scalp + Sniper + Trend) more info go to www.aadryx.com FULL MQL5 MARKET DESCRIPTION (PROFESSIONAL) Ultimate AI Sniper Scalping Bot – GOLD Burst Sca
FREE
Event Horizon Trader
Vladimir Novikov
5 (3)
Эксперты
Event Horizon Trader   is a cutting-edge automated trading robot built on an innovative hybrid architecture. It combines quantum principles, artificial intelligence, and a multi-level risk management system for adaptive trading on financial markets. The expert advisor is designed to operate in volatile market conditions, dynamically adapting to trending, ranging (flat), and highly volatile periods. The advisor has a test configuration for the pair: XAUUSD. Key System Components: Quantum System Q
FREE
Ethereum Wave
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
ETHEREUM WAVE — ETHUSD Donchian Trend Follower ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику ETHUSD H4. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм ETHUSD H4, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. RISK WARNING FIRST: This is a trend-following system. Trends do not appear every week, so expect quiet periods and occasional losing trades. Every position carries a hard sto
FxHydra
Sif-eddine Tabet
Эксперты
Live Signal Tickmill :   CLICK HERE  !!!! This account reflects the actual live trading results of the EA , including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history. Users can independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system. All published backtests of FX Hydra are conducted using the safest risk settings , designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization. FX
Lock30x XAUUSD
Jarrod Emery
5 (1)
Эксперты
LOCK30X XAU AI EA v2.80 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for Gold trading on the M5 timeframe. Version 2.80 is the updated release from the v2.71 engine. It keeps the original LOCK30X pending-order concept, visual dashboard, chart colouring, local market-quality score, daily loss protection, drawdown brakes and H1 expansion framework, but now includes the V7 More Trades profile built directly into the EA default settings. No external setfile is required. The EA is ready to t
FREE
Alpha Precision Pro
Micheal
Эксперты
Alpha Precision Pro is a professional-grade trading algorithm for MetaTrader 5, engineered using a multi-layer confirmation system. Unlike common "black-box" EAs, this system focuses on high-probability momentum entries by aligning trend, volatility, and oscillators before executing any trade. Equipped with an advanced Safety Suite , this EA is built to protect your capital against extreme market conditions, making it an ideal choice for both prop firm challenges and long-term personal wealth ma
SuperTrend AI Clustering EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Советник SuperTrend AI Clustering для MetaTrader 5 SuperTrend AI Clustering — это адаптивный трендовый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для автоматической подстройки под изменяющиеся рыночные условия. Вместо использования одного фиксированного множителя SuperTrend, советник одновременно анализирует несколько значений факторов, оценивает их недавнюю эффективность, применяет кластеризацию K-Means и выбирает группу факторов, которая показывает наилучшие результаты. Это создает динамическую
QuantNas100
Thiago Levi Azevedo Valente
Эксперты
Start the Year 2024 in the perfect way by taking advantage of the Quantitative EA that performed wonderful results in previous years (including 2023) on the NASDAQ Index (NAS100)! It is not a high frequency EA. There are few operations. But they are very precise operations, where the EA analyzes the previous price/volume to understand the current movement and moment. Monthly TP/SL Video = 10% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwgEMMEIIPc Monthly TP/SL Video = 20% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
SupplyDemand Trader
Themichl LLC
Эксперты
SD Trader Combined — Product Description SD Trader Combined Find the zone. Trade the reaction. Protect the account. A single-file, broker-safe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that detects high-quality supply & demand zones, scores them objectively, and executes three configurable strategies with strict, rules-based risk control. At a glance Platform MetaTrader 5 (build 3815+) Account Hedging or Netting Symbols Any liquid FX, metals, indices, crypto Timeframes M5 – H4 (optimized for M15 / H1) Fil
Gold Breakout Quant X MT5
Rabi Oudani
Эксперты
Gold Breakout Quant-X  Professional Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Gold Breakout Quant X   is a precision‑engineered trading robot designed exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold)   . It captures confirmed breakout movements using structured range detection, ATR‑based volatility validation, and strict risk management rules. The system was developed and refined through extended real‑market testing. It follows a transparent, rule‑based methodology and   does not use   dangerous recovery techniques su
Gold Scalper Mini
Pawan Kumar Sharma
Эксперты
Gold Scalper Mini – Smart & Fast XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor Gold Scalper Mini is a lightweight, efficient, and highly optimized scalping EA designed specifically for small accounts trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5. It uses a smart moving-average micro-scalping logic combined with spread-filtering, trend confirmation, and protective risk controls to generate fast and consistent trades. This EA is ideal for beginners, small balance accounts, prop-firm trading, and low-risk gold scalping. Key Featu
Arrow Strategy Builder
Konstantin Chechnev
Эксперты
Arrow Strategy Builder — советник который запоминает установленные пользователем стрелки вверх/вниз на графике и генерирует из них торговые сигналы при повторении условий. Подходит как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, предлагая интуитивно понятный интерфейс и функционал для автоматической торговли на любом финансовом инструменте. Полноценная версия советника с мультивалютной торговлей для Metatraider 5 - здесь. Основные особенности Простое создание стратегий: Формируйте торговые стр
FREE
AIS TrailingStop Moral Expectation MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Эксперты
Основное предназначение этого торгового эксперта сопровождение открытых позиций при помощи трейлинг-стопа. Эксперт может отслеживать позиции открытые как вручную, так и другими советниками. Расчет уровней стоп-лосса и тейк-профита основывается на статистических взаимосвязях в изменениях цены на рынке. Благодаря этому, советник выбирает наилучшее соотношение между прибылью и риском. При первой же возможности эксперт переводит позицию в безубыток, после чего начинает следовать за ценой. Точка без
Gladiator Gold Pro
Mohammed Nentoussi
Эксперты
Gladiator Gold Pro — Профессиональная система алгоритмической торговли золотом На современных финансовых рынках золото (XAU/USD) остается одним из самых волатильных и капиталоемких торговых инструментов. Gladiator Gold Pro был разработан исключительно для профессиональных трейдеров, работающих с золотом, которым необходима дисциплинированная алгоритмическая торговля, основанная на анализе импульса, движения капитала и строгом управлении рисками. В отличие от Grid-систем, стратегий Martingale и
QuantumGold Matrix
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Утилиты
QuantumXAU Matrix – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 QuantumXAU Matrix is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It follows a smart averaging strategy with controlled risk management, aiming for consistent profits through adaptive lot sizing and precise trade timing. Symbol-specific : Trades only on XAUUSD for optimized performance Automated logic : Opens positions based on market distance and profit targets
QuantBot Studio
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Эксперты
Quant_Bot Studio Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Quant_Bot Studio is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who require structured execution, disciplined risk control, and scalable trading operations. Built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), it automates high-probability trade execution across forex, commodities, and indices while maintaining strict risk management at every stage. The system eliminates emotional decision-making and enables continuous, rule-based tradi
Pepito
Arismario Verissimo Neves
Эксперты
Robô Pepito. Pepito é um robô para day trade em mini índice Bovespa. Desenvolvido com uma estratégia que funciona exclusivamente com o ativo WIN, melhorando assim a sua performance e visando mais Ganhos e menos Perdas. - Negociação no ativo Mini Índice (WIN) na BM&F BOVESPA; - Operações 100% day trade; - O robô vai configurado para realizar apenas uma operação ao dia, mas isso pode ser alterado nos "Parâmetros de entrada". ATENÇÃO: Tipo de conta: [x] Netting, [ ] Hedge. Ativar o horário de fun
Breakout bot
Giedrius Seirys
Эксперты
Breakout Bot is an automated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically integrated with Bybit exchange for trading the GBPUSD+ currency pair. This bot effectively identifies market breakouts and executes trades based on predefined strategies, allowing efficient exploitation of market fluctuations. Key features: Automatic breakout detection and trade execution; Dynamic stop-loss and trailing stop management; Convenient and flexible risk management settings; Easy installati
ZigZag 1
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Эксперты
Инструкция для пользователей  Направление торговли (InputDirect) Выбирает разрешённые направления сделок: оба направления, только лонг или только шорт. Использование уровня сигнала (Direction) Включает или отключает применение уровней (точка А) для выставления ордеров по сигналам. Максимум ордеров с одного уровня (MaxOpenOnLevel) Ограничивает число ордеров, одновременно выставляемых с одного ценового уровня для контроля риска. Логика открытия ордера (InputType) Определяет способ интерпретаци
Gold bot M1
Xuan Nguyen Nguyen
Эксперты
️ System Features Always Flip Direction Logic: Unlike traditional systems that follow the trend or scan random account history, this bot tracks the exact state of the last closed session. As soon as all active positions hit zero, it instantly reverses the trading bias for the next cycle (e.g., if the previous session was BUY, the next session is forced to start as SELL), regardless of whether the last cycle ended in a profit or loss. Fixed Dollar-Based Risk Management: Features an absolute ris
Mr Pearson
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Karl Pearson was an English mathematician and biostatistician who has been credited with establishing the discipline of mathematical statistics. He introduced the idea of correlation and applied statistics to biological problems of heredity and evolution. He also founded the world’s first university statistics department at University College London in 1911 . Pearson devised a system of continuous univariate probability distributions that came to form the basis of conventional continuous probabi
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв