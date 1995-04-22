Mouse London XAU
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.1
- Активации: 5
Mouse London XAU
Professional London Session Expert Advisor for XAUUSD
Mouse London XAU has been specifically developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The Expert Advisor focuses exclusively on high-quality BUY opportunities during the London trading session while following a conservative and risk-aware trading approach.
Instead of opening as many trades as possible, Mouse London XAU focuses on a limited number of carefully selected trading opportunities supported by intelligent position management.
Features
- Fully automated XAUUSD trading
- Optimized for the London session
- BUY-only strategy
- Maximum one trading cycle per day
- Morning trend filter
- Intelligent Core / Runner position management
- Basket Guardian
- Integrated money protection system
- No Martingale
- No Grid
- VPS ready
- Low drawdown
- No news trading
Recommended Brokers
Mouse London XAU has been developed and tested on:
- RoboForex ProCent
- MetaQuotes Demo
For best performance, a low-spread ECN broker is recommended.
Recommended Account
- Account type: ProCent
- Recommended minimum deposit: 300 USD (30,000 cents)
Smaller accounts are possible but increase relative risk and maximum drawdown.
Disclaimer
Trading results depend on broker conditions, spreads, liquidity and tick data. Past performance does not guarantee future results.