Mouse London XAU

Mouse London XAU

Professional London Session Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

Mouse London XAU has been specifically developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The Expert Advisor focuses exclusively on high-quality BUY opportunities during the London trading session while following a conservative and risk-aware trading approach.

Instead of opening as many trades as possible, Mouse London XAU focuses on a limited number of carefully selected trading opportunities supported by intelligent position management.

Features

  • Fully automated XAUUSD trading
  • Optimized for the London session
  • BUY-only strategy
  • Maximum one trading cycle per day
  • Morning trend filter
  • Intelligent Core / Runner position management
  • Basket Guardian
  • Integrated money protection system
  • No Martingale
  • No Grid
  • VPS ready
  • Low drawdown
  • No news trading

Recommended Brokers

Mouse London XAU has been developed and tested on:

  • RoboForex ProCent
  • MetaQuotes Demo

For best performance, a low-spread ECN broker is recommended.

Recommended Account

  • Account type: ProCent
  • Recommended minimum deposit: 300 USD (30,000 cents)

Smaller accounts are possible but increase relative risk and maximum drawdown.

Disclaimer

Trading results depend on broker conditions, spreads, liquidity and tick data. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


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4.64 (11)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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