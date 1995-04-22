GeorgesFXSetAndForgetEA

This is an "Set and Forget" Adaptive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects market regimes (ranging vs trending) and adapts its trading strategy accordingly. It's designed to work in both ranging and trending markets without manual intervention.

Core Philosophy

The EA embodies a "set and forget" approach where:

One-time configuration - Set risk parameters once and let the EA handle everything else

Market-adaptive logic - Strategy automatically adjusts to current market conditions

No manual intervention - Full automation from entry to exit

Market Regime Detection System The EA uses three indicators to determine market state:

ADX (Average Directional Index) Period: 14 (configurable)

Purpose: Measures trend strength

Threshold: 25 (ADX > 25 = trending, < 25 = ranging)

ATR (Average True Range) Period: 14

Purpose: Measures volatility expansion/contraction

Used for: Dynamic SL/TP adjustments and entry thresholds





Moving Averages Fast MA: 20-period EMA

Slow MA: 50-period EMA

Purpose: Determine trend direction

Detected Regimes

REGIME_RANGING → ADX < 25, price oscillating sideways REGIME_TRENDING_UP → ADX > 25, Fast MA > Slow MA, price above Fast MA REGIME_TRENDING_DOWN → ADX > 25, Fast MA < Slow MA, price below Fast MA REGIME_TRANSITION → ADX > 25 but MAs conflicting (regime change)





Strategy Adaptation by Regime RANGING Market Strategy Parameter Value SL 1.2 × ATR (tighter) TP 2.5 × ATR Entry Threshold 8% of ATR (more sensitive) Trailing Stop 80 points Break-even 60 points profit Entry Logic:

Wait for price to move ≥8% of ATR from candle open

Track first extreme formed (HIGH or LOW)

Enter on pullback of ≥60% of threshold from that extreme

Buy if low formed first, Sell if high formed first





TRENDING Market Strategy Parameter Value SL 2.0 × ATR (wider) TP 4.0 × ATR (larger targets) Entry Threshold 15% of ATR (needs stronger signals) Trailing Stop 150 points Break-even 100 points profit Entry Logic:

Identify trend direction (Up/Down)

Wait for pullback of ≥50% of threshold

Confirm with bullish/bearish reversal candle patterns

Enter in direction of the trend

TRANSITION Strategy Parameter Value SL 1.6 × ATR TP 3.2 × ATR Entry Threshold 12% of ATR Entry Requirements 1.3× wider threshold, 1.2× wider confirmation Entry Logic:

Only one extreme direction is strong

Opposite direction movement must be <50% of threshold

Enter in direction of the strong movement