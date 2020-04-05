GeorgesFXSetAndForgetEA

This is an "Set and Forget" Adaptive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects market regimes (ranging vs trending) and adapts its trading strategy accordingly. It's designed to work in both ranging and trending markets without manual intervention.

Core Philosophy

The EA embodies a "set and forget" approach where:

  • One-time configuration - Set risk parameters once and let the EA handle everything else

  • Market-adaptive logic - Strategy automatically adjusts to current market conditions

  • No manual intervention - Full automation from entry to exit

Market Regime Detection System The EA uses three indicators to determine market state:

  1. ADX (Average Directional Index) Period: 14 (configurable)

Purpose: Measures trend strength

Threshold: 25 (ADX > 25 = trending, < 25 = ranging)

  1. ATR (Average True Range) Period: 14

Purpose: Measures volatility expansion/contraction

Used for: Dynamic SL/TP adjustments and entry thresholds


  1. Moving Averages Fast MA: 20-period EMA

Slow MA: 50-period EMA

Purpose: Determine trend direction

Detected Regimes

REGIME_RANGING → ADX < 25, price oscillating sideways REGIME_TRENDING_UP → ADX > 25, Fast MA > Slow MA, price above Fast MA REGIME_TRENDING_DOWN → ADX > 25, Fast MA < Slow MA, price below Fast MA REGIME_TRANSITION → ADX > 25 but MAs conflicting (regime change)


Strategy Adaptation by Regime RANGING Market Strategy Parameter Value SL 1.2 × ATR (tighter) TP 2.5 × ATR Entry Threshold 8% of ATR (more sensitive) Trailing Stop 80 points Break-even 60 points profit Entry Logic:

Wait for price to move ≥8% of ATR from candle open

Track first extreme formed (HIGH or LOW)

Enter on pullback of ≥60% of threshold from that extreme

Buy if low formed first, Sell if high formed first


TRENDING Market Strategy Parameter Value SL 2.0 × ATR (wider) TP 4.0 × ATR (larger targets) Entry Threshold 15% of ATR (needs stronger signals) Trailing Stop 150 points Break-even 100 points profit Entry Logic:

Identify trend direction (Up/Down)

Wait for pullback of ≥50% of threshold

Confirm with bullish/bearish reversal candle patterns

Enter in direction of the trend

TRANSITION Strategy Parameter Value SL 1.6 × ATR TP 3.2 × ATR Entry Threshold 12% of ATR Entry Requirements 1.3× wider threshold, 1.2× wider confirmation Entry Logic:

Only one extreme direction is strong

Opposite direction movement must be <50% of threshold

Enter in direction of the strong movement

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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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