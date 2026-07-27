Professional Trade Manager MT5 Brian Breyli Vana

Professional Manual Trading Assistant for MT5

BRIAN BREYLI VANA – Professional Trade Manager Dashboard & Market Intelligence EA for MetaTrader 5

Professional Manual Trading Assistant with Hybrid Position Management

BRIAN BREYLI VANA is a professional manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5 that combines one-click execution, intelligent position management, Market Intelligence, and Hybrid Position Management into a single trading dashboard.

Unlike conventional Expert Advisors, it never opens positions automatically. Every trade is initiated by the trader while the EA assists with execution, risk management, position management, and market analysis.

Why Choose BRIAN BREYLI VANA?

• Professional One-Click Trading Dashboard

• Automatic Risk-Based Lot Size Calculation

• Fixed Lot & Risk Percentage Modes

• Automatic Partial Take Profit

• Automatic Break-Even Protection

• Dynamic Trailing Stop

• Hybrid Position Management

• Master Price Target

• Market Intelligence Dashboard

• Live Position Dashboard

• System Health Monitor

• Optimized for Hedging and Netting Accounts

Professional One-Click Trading

BUY, SELL, Close Profit, Close Loss and Close All. Displays balance, equity, free margin, margin level, spread and floating profit/loss. Performs spread, margin and stop-level validation before execution.

Automatic Risk Management

Supports Fixed Lot and Risk Percentage modes. Calculates optimal lot size automatically based on balance, stop loss and selected account risk.

Partial TP & RR Ladder

Multi-stage partial closing based on configurable Risk:Reward levels. Supports automatic Break-Even and Trailing Stop for the remaining position.

Hybrid Position Management

Choose between Dynamic Target mode and Master Price Target mode. Apply Master SL/TP to existing or future positions. Per-symbol settings are stored using MT5 Global Variables.

Market Intelligence

Analyzes volatility, momentum, market structure, trend quality and trading sessions. Produces human-readable market context without opening or modifying trades.

Live Position Dashboard

Displays ticket, symbol, direction, lot size, entry, floating P/L, duration, RR progress and visual progress bar.

System Health Monitor

Displays EA status, diagnostics, refresh cycle, trading permissions and module health.

Customization

Configure spread filter, slippage, risk %, lot size, RR ratio, partial TP levels, break-even offset, trailing parameters, dashboard display and hybrid target settings.

Compatibility

Supports MetaTrader 5, Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies. Compatible with Hedging and Netting accounts and all MT5 timeframes.

What's New in Version 7.0

• Introduced Hybrid Position Management.

• Added Master Price Target module.

• Integrated Market Intelligence panel.

• Added System Health monitoring.

• Refactored dashboard lifecycle for improved stability.

• Improved object persistence after timeframe changes.

• Maintained full backward compatibility with previous trade management logic.

Recommended Workflow

1. Analyze market conditions using Market Intelligence.
2. Execute a manual BUY or SELL.
3. Select Dynamic Target or Master Price Target.
4. Let the EA manage Partial TP, Break-Even and Trailing Stop.
5. Monitor all positions from the dashboard.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a manual trading assistant and trade management utility. It does not generate automatic trading signals or autonomous trading decisions. Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Always test on a demo account before live trading.


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Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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