Professional Trade Manager MT5 Brian Breyli Vana

Professional Manual Trading Assistant for MT5

BRIAN BREYLI VANA – Professional Trade Manager Dashboard & Market Intelligence EA for MetaTrader 5

Professional Manual Trading Assistant with Hybrid Position Management

BRIAN BREYLI VANA is a professional manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5 that combines one-click execution, intelligent position management, Market Intelligence, and Hybrid Position Management into a single trading dashboard.

Unlike conventional Expert Advisors, it never opens positions automatically. Every trade is initiated by the trader while the EA assists with execution, risk management, position management, and market analysis.

Why Choose BRIAN BREYLI VANA?

• Professional One-Click Trading Dashboard

• Automatic Risk-Based Lot Size Calculation

• Fixed Lot & Risk Percentage Modes

• Automatic Partial Take Profit

• Automatic Break-Even Protection

• Dynamic Trailing Stop

• Hybrid Position Management

• Master Price Target

• Market Intelligence Dashboard

• Live Position Dashboard

• System Health Monitor

• Optimized for Hedging and Netting Accounts

Professional One-Click Trading

BUY, SELL, Close Profit, Close Loss and Close All. Displays balance, equity, free margin, margin level, spread and floating profit/loss. Performs spread, margin and stop-level validation before execution.

Automatic Risk Management

Supports Fixed Lot and Risk Percentage modes. Calculates optimal lot size automatically based on balance, stop loss and selected account risk.

Partial TP & RR Ladder

Multi-stage partial closing based on configurable Risk:Reward levels. Supports automatic Break-Even and Trailing Stop for the remaining position.

Hybrid Position Management

Choose between Dynamic Target mode and Master Price Target mode. Apply Master SL/TP to existing or future positions. Per-symbol settings are stored using MT5 Global Variables.

Market Intelligence

Analyzes volatility, momentum, market structure, trend quality and trading sessions. Produces human-readable market context without opening or modifying trades.

Live Position Dashboard

Displays ticket, symbol, direction, lot size, entry, floating P/L, duration, RR progress and visual progress bar.

System Health Monitor

Displays EA status, diagnostics, refresh cycle, trading permissions and module health.

Customization

Configure spread filter, slippage, risk %, lot size, RR ratio, partial TP levels, break-even offset, trailing parameters, dashboard display and hybrid target settings.

Compatibility

Supports MetaTrader 5, Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies. Compatible with Hedging and Netting accounts and all MT5 timeframes.

What's New in Version 7.0

• Introduced Hybrid Position Management.

• Added Master Price Target module.

• Integrated Market Intelligence panel.

• Added System Health monitoring.

• Refactored dashboard lifecycle for improved stability.

• Improved object persistence after timeframe changes.

• Maintained full backward compatibility with previous trade management logic.

Recommended Workflow

1. Analyze market conditions using Market Intelligence.
2. Execute a manual BUY or SELL.
3. Select Dynamic Target or Master Price Target.
4. Let the EA manage Partial TP, Break-Even and Trailing Stop.
5. Monitor all positions from the dashboard.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a manual trading assistant and trade management utility. It does not generate automatic trading signals or autonomous trading decisions. Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Always test on a demo account before live trading.


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5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
TradeMirror Pro MT5
Hao Liu
3 (1)
Utilities
TradeMirror is a local order replication tool designed for MT4/MT5 platforms, supporting real-time trading synchronization. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Product Advantages Aligned with the high standards of security, stability, and privacy protection for financial software, we have optimized three core dimensions: Intuitive graphical interface for user-friendly operation Enhanced privacy protection to meet sensitive data isolation requirements in fi
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
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