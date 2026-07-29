Professional Trade Manager MT5 Brian Breyli Vana

Professional Manual Trading Assistant for MT5

Professional Manual Trading Assistant with Hybrid Position Management

BRIAN BREYLI VANA – Professional Trade Manager Dashboard & Market Intelligence EA for MetaTrader 5

BRIAN BREYLI VANA is a professional manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5 that combines one-click execution, intelligent position management, Market Intelligence, and Hybrid Position Management into a single trading dashboard.



Unlike conventional Expert Advisors, it never opens positions automatically. Every trade is initiated by the trader while the EA assists with execution, risk management, position management, and market analysis.

Why Choose BRIAN BREYLI VANA?

• Professional One-Click Trading Dashboard

• Automatic Risk-Based Lot Size Calculation

• Fixed Lot & Risk Percentage Modes

• Automatic Partial Take Profit

• Automatic Break-Even Protection

• Dynamic Trailing Stop

• Hybrid Position Management

• Master Price Target

• Market Intelligence Dashboard

• Live Position Dashboard

• System Health Monitor

• Optimized for Hedging and Netting Accounts

Professional One-Click Trading

BUY, SELL, Close Profit, Close Loss and Close All. Displays balance, equity, free margin, margin level, spread and floating profit/loss. Performs spread, margin and stop-level validation before execution.

Automatic Risk Management

Supports Fixed Lot and Risk Percentage modes. Calculates optimal lot size automatically based on balance, stop loss and selected account risk.

Partial TP & RR Ladder

Multi-stage partial closing based on configurable Risk:Reward levels. Supports automatic Break-Even and Trailing Stop for the remaining position.

Hybrid Position Management

Choose between Dynamic Target mode and Master Price Target mode. Apply Master SL/TP to existing or future positions. Per-symbol settings are stored using MT5 Global Variables.

Market Intelligence

Analyzes volatility, momentum, market structure, trend quality and trading sessions. Produces human-readable market context without opening or modifying trades.

Live Position Dashboard

Displays ticket, symbol, direction, lot size, entry, floating P/L, duration, RR progress and visual progress bar.

System Health Monitor

Displays EA status, diagnostics, refresh cycle, trading permissions and module health.

Customization

Configure spread filter, slippage, risk %, lot size, RR ratio, partial TP levels, break-even offset, trailing parameters, dashboard display and hybrid target settings.

Compatibility

Supports MetaTrader 5, Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies. Compatible with Hedging and Netting accounts and all MT5 timeframes.

What's New in Version 7.0

• Introduced Hybrid Position Management.

• Added Master Price Target module.

• Integrated Market Intelligence panel.

• Added System Health monitoring.

• Refactored dashboard lifecycle for improved stability.

• Improved object persistence after timeframe changes.

• Maintained full backward compatibility with previous trade management logic.

Recommended Workflow

1. Analyze market conditions using Market Intelligence.

2. Execute a manual BUY or SELL.

3. Select Dynamic Target or Master Price Target.

4. Let the EA manage Partial TP, Break-Even and Trailing Stop.

5. Monitor all positions from the dashboard.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a manual trading assistant and trade management utility. It does not generate automatic trading signals or autonomous trading decisions. Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Always test on a demo account before live trading.