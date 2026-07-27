EntropyM
- Индикаторы
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Marius Ovidiu SunzuianaQuant developer focused exclusively on gold‑market algorithmic trading.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
EntropyM is an advanced market‑intelligence indicator engineered to detect and quantify randomness directly on the chart. Built on modern entropy theory and probabilistic modeling, EntropyM reveals whether the market is producing true signal or pure noise — a distinction that most retail tools fail to capture.
At its core, EntropyM measures the entropy level of price action:
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High entropy → chaotic, random, unpredictable market conditions
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Low entropy → structured, readable, probability‑aligned environments