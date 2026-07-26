Strategy Watchdog

Strategy Watchdog — Product Page (v1.0, EN)


Value proposition

Strategy Watchdog monitors every strategy on your account separately by magic number and steps in only for the one that breaches its own limits, while the rest of your portfolio keeps trading.


What it does

  • Tracks each magic number as its own strategy: floating P/L, realized result today, and drawdown from that strategy's own equity peak.
  • Rebuilds each strategy's result from deal history, so it works on netting and hedging accounts, and survives restarts and VPS reboots.
  • Four independent rules per strategy, each individually switchable:
    • Max drawdown from the strategy's own peak — in account currency or percent.
    • Max daily loss — account currency or percent, from a configurable daily reset hour (server time).
    • Max consecutive losing trades.
    • Stagnation alert — no new equity peak for N days (alert only).
  • Three escalating actions per rule: alert only (default), flatten (close that strategy's positions and pending orders), or flatten and block (also close anything new that appears under that magic).
  • Breach states are latched and never re-arm on their own — you reset them yourself, from the panel or the input, so there is no flip-flopping.
  • Global default rules plus up to 16 per-strategy override slots and an optional pinned magic list.
  • On-chart panel with a per-strategy table and per-row Flatten and Reset buttons. The panel scales with your screen DPI (tested at 100 / 150 / 200 % Windows scaling) and rebuilds cleanly on chart resize. All protection runs headless — the panel is display only and can be turned off.
  • Alerts on breach: on-screen alert, optional push notification, optional email.


How to use

  1. Attach Strategy Watchdog to any one chart. It reads the whole account, so the chart symbol and timeframe do not matter.
  2. Leave every rule action on "Alert only" (the default) for the first days and watch the journal and panel — nothing is closed in this mode.
  3. Set the thresholds that matter to you (for example a max drawdown per strategy in account currency).
  4. When you trust it, switch the rules you want enforced to "Flatten" or "Flatten and block".
  5. Use the per-strategy override slots only if a particular strategy needs different limits from your global defaults.
Sensible defaults: all rules start switched off and all actions on alert-only, so the product never touches a trade until you explicitly arm it.


Inputs reference

  • Sweep interval (seconds) — how often the account is checked (default 1).
  • Deal history lookback (days) — how far back strategies are discovered.
  • Daily reset hour (server time) — when the daily figures restart.
  • Track manual trades — show manual trades (magic 0) as their own "Manual" row.
  • Always-tracked magics — optional comma-separated list pinned to the table.
  • Show panel / Panel DPI override — display the on-chart table; 0 = auto DPI.
  • Max drawdown / unit / action — the drawdown rule and what happens on breach.
  • Max daily loss / unit / action — the daily loss rule and its action.
  • Max consecutive losses / action — the losing-streak rule and its action.
  • Stagnation days — days without a new peak before an alert (alert only).
  • Max price deviation (points) — slippage allowance for close orders.
  • Reset all latched breaches on start — clears every latch once at startup.
  • Alert popup / push / email — which notifications you receive on breach.
  • 16 override slots — per magic: label, per-rule threshold overrides (-1 inherit, 0 off, positive value overrides) and one action for that magic.
  • Tester demo on/off and demo volume — the strategy-tester demonstration.


What it does NOT do

  • It does not open trades to make money and it is not a signal product. The only position it ever opens is a single demonstration trade inside the Strategy Tester, so you can see it work before buying.
  • It cannot disable another EA. "Block" means it closes whatever that magic opens after a breach; MetaTrader does not allow one EA to switch another off.
  • Account type note: Strategy Watchdog is built and tested on hedging accounts; netting accounts are supported. On a netting account, when several strategies hold the same symbol at the same time, their individual floating P/L is attributed by volume weighting and is therefore approximate — the affected rows are marked accordingly. Each strategy's realized (closed) result and every account-currency figure remain exact.
  • No lot sizing, no trade management (break-even, trailing), no prop-firm rule presets, no MT4 version.


Demo note

Run Strategy Watchdog in the Strategy Tester on any symbol (for example EURUSD M1) with the demo option on. It opens one small position under its own strategy, tracks it, then simulates a drawdown breach so you can watch the watchdog flatten that strategy and print the breach lines — a full preview of how it behaves live.
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
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Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
Утилиты
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
Утилиты
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
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Ziggy Janssen
Утилиты
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Утилиты
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Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
Утилиты
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: неограниченные таймфреймы в MetaTrader 5 Стандартные настройки терминала часто скрывают важные детали движения цены. Ограничивая анализ только классическими периодами, трейдер рискует упустить моменты зарождения тренда и истинные уровни волатильности. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro — это профессиональная утилита, расширяющая границы MetaTrader 5. Создавайте любые кастомные периоды, включая дробные и экзотические, и работайте с ними как с обычными графиками терминала.
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
TradeMirror Pro MT5
Hao Liu
3 (1)
Утилиты
TradeMirror — это локальное программное обеспечение для копирования сделок, разработанное для платформ MT4/MT5 с поддержкой синхронизации операций в реальном времени. Руководство по использованию Нажмите на ссылку Руководство по Trademirror , чтобы посмотреть больше инструкций. Преимущества продукта Соответствуя высоким стандартам безопасности, стабильности и конфиденциальности для финансового ПО, мы оптимизировали три ключевых аспекта: Интуитивно понятный графический интерфейс для удобного упра
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