Strategy Watchdog — Product Page (v1.0, EN)



Value proposition

Strategy Watchdog monitors every strategy on your account separately by magic number and steps in only for the one that breaches its own limits, while the rest of your portfolio keeps trading.



What it does

Tracks each magic number as its own strategy: floating P/L, realized result today, and drawdown from that strategy's own equity peak.

Rebuilds each strategy's result from deal history, so it works on netting and hedging accounts, and survives restarts and VPS reboots.

Four independent rules per strategy, each individually switchable:

Max drawdown from the strategy's own peak — in account currency or percent.



Max daily loss — account currency or percent, from a configurable daily reset hour (server time).



Max consecutive losing trades.



Stagnation alert — no new equity peak for N days (alert only).

Three escalating actions per rule: alert only (default), flatten (close that strategy's positions and pending orders), or flatten and block (also close anything new that appears under that magic).

Breach states are latched and never re-arm on their own — you reset them yourself, from the panel or the input, so there is no flip-flopping.

Global default rules plus up to 16 per-strategy override slots and an optional pinned magic list.

On-chart panel with a per-strategy table and per-row Flatten and Reset buttons. The panel scales with your screen DPI (tested at 100 / 150 / 200 % Windows scaling) and rebuilds cleanly on chart resize. All protection runs headless — the panel is display only and can be turned off.

Alerts on breach: on-screen alert, optional push notification, optional email.



How to use

Attach Strategy Watchdog to any one chart. It reads the whole account, so the chart symbol and timeframe do not matter. Leave every rule action on "Alert only" (the default) for the first days and watch the journal and panel — nothing is closed in this mode. Set the thresholds that matter to you (for example a max drawdown per strategy in account currency). When you trust it, switch the rules you want enforced to "Flatten" or "Flatten and block". Use the per-strategy override slots only if a particular strategy needs different limits from your global defaults.

Sensible defaults: all rules start switched off and all actions on alert-only, so the product never touches a trade until you explicitly arm it.



Inputs reference

Sweep interval (seconds) — how often the account is checked (default 1).

Deal history lookback (days) — how far back strategies are discovered.

Daily reset hour (server time) — when the daily figures restart.

Track manual trades — show manual trades (magic 0) as their own "Manual" row.

Always-tracked magics — optional comma-separated list pinned to the table.

Show panel / Panel DPI override — display the on-chart table; 0 = auto DPI.

Max drawdown / unit / action — the drawdown rule and what happens on breach.

Max daily loss / unit / action — the daily loss rule and its action.

Max consecutive losses / action — the losing-streak rule and its action.

Stagnation days — days without a new peak before an alert (alert only).

Max price deviation (points) — slippage allowance for close orders.

Reset all latched breaches on start — clears every latch once at startup.

Alert popup / push / email — which notifications you receive on breach.

16 override slots — per magic: label, per-rule threshold overrides (-1 inherit, 0 off, positive value overrides) and one action for that magic.

Tester demo on/off and demo volume — the strategy-tester demonstration.



What it does NOT do

It does not open trades to make money and it is not a signal product. The only position it ever opens is a single demonstration trade inside the Strategy Tester, so you can see it work before buying.

It cannot disable another EA. "Block" means it closes whatever that magic opens after a breach; MetaTrader does not allow one EA to switch another off.

Account type note: Strategy Watchdog is built and tested on hedging accounts; netting accounts are supported. On a netting account, when several strategies hold the same symbol at the same time, their individual floating P/L is attributed by volume weighting and is therefore approximate — the affected rows are marked accordingly. Each strategy's realized (closed) result and every account-currency figure remain exact.

No lot sizing, no trade management (break-even, trailing), no prop-firm rule presets, no MT4 version.



Demo note

Run Strategy Watchdog in the Strategy Tester on any symbol (for example EURUSD M1) with the demo option on. It opens one small position under its own strategy, tracks it, then simulates a drawdown breach so you can watch the watchdog flatten that strategy and print the breach lines — a full preview of how it behaves live.