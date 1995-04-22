PortfolioEA MT5





Multi-strategy portfolio Expert Advisor combining scalping and swing approaches across XAUUSD, NAS100, and GBPJPY.





=== Introductory Pricing ===





The initial price is $99 for the first 5 buyers. The price may increase in the future !





=== Overview ===





PortfolioEA is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed to diversify trading across multiple instruments and timeframes. The EA integrates four independent strategy modules, each targeting specific market conditions and currency pairs. All strategies operate simultaneously within a single EA, providing built-in diversification without the need to run multiple instances.





=== Supported Symbols ===





The EA is pre-configured for the following symbols. However, since brokers may use different naming conventions (e.g., NAS100 may appear as USTEC, Nasdaq100, or NAS100Cash; XAUUSD may appear as XAUUSD.m or GOLD; GBPJPY may appear as GBPJPY.m or GBPJPYmicro), each strategy's symbol can be changed in the input parameters to match your broker's exact symbol name.





- XAUUSD (Gold) — Strategy 1

- NAS100 (Nasdaq 100) — Strategy 2 and 3

- GBPJPY (British Pound / Japanese Yen) — Strategy 4





Ensure that the symbol name entered in the inputs exactly matches the symbol name shown in your broker's Market Watch window.





=== Strategy Modules ===





Strategy 1 — Scalping (XAUUSD, M1)





A short-term trading approach on gold that identifies key price levels and executes trades based on proprietary entry logic. Includes dynamic trade management and percentage-based risk control. Designed for active market sessions.





Strategy 2 — Scalping (NAS100, M1)





Applies a scalping methodology to the Nasdaq 100 / USTEC index on the 1-minute timeframe. Uses internally optimized entry and exit conditions with dynamic trade management. Suitable for high-liquidity periods.





Strategy 3 — Swing (NAS100, H1)





A swing trading approach on the Nasdaq 100 index / USTEC operating on the 1-hour timeframe. Utilizes proprietary technical analysis to identify favorable entry and exit points. Includes percentage-based risk management.





Strategy 4 — Swing (GBPJPY, H1)





A swing trading strategy on GBPJPY operating on the 1-hour timeframe. Identifies trading opportunities during specific market sessions using internally optimized criteria. Includes volatility-based filtering and range-derived risk management.





=== Risk Management ===





- Lot Sizing: Supports fixed lots, percentage of balance, percentage of equity, or percentage of free margin

- Risk Per Trade: Configurable risk percentage per individual trade

- Dynamic Trade Management: Strategies include active trade management for open positions

- Stop-Loss & Take-Profit: All strategies use defined SL/TP levels based on internally optimized calculations

- News Filter: Built-in economic calendar filter that pauses trading around high-impact news events. Configurable look-ahead period and pre/post-news blocking windows

- Day Filter: Each strategy can be independently configured to trade or skip specific days of the week

- Time Filter: Scalping strategies include configurable start and end hour settings





=== Configurable Parameters ===





Each strategy module provides the following user-adjustable settings:





- Enable/disable strategy

- Trading symbol (adjust to match your broker's symbol name)

- Magic number

- Trade comment

- Lot sizing method and risk percentage

- Day-of-week trading filters

- News filter settings (currencies, look-ahead days, blocking minutes)





Strategy-specific parameters such as indicator settings, entry/exit conditions, and internal calculations are pre-optimized and not exposed to the user.





=== Requirements ===





- MetaTrader 5 terminal

- Minimum recommended account balance: $500 (or equivalent)

- Broker must support the required symbols (XAUUSD, NAS100, GBPJPY or equivalent naming). All three symbols must be visible and enabled in Market Watch before attaching the EA

- Raw spread or ECN account strongly recommended — Strategy 1 and 2 are fast scalping approaches that execute frequently on the 1-minute timeframe. Tight spreads and low commissions are critical for scalping profitability. Accounts with marked-up spreads or wide variable spreads may significantly reduce performance

- Hedging account type recommended (supports both hedging and netting)

- VPS recommended for 24/5 operation





=== Installation ===





1. Purchase and download the EA from the MQL5 Market

2. The EA will appear in the Navigator panel under Expert Advisors → Market

3. Ensure all required symbols (XAUUSD, NAS100/USTEC, GBPJPY) are enabled in Market Watch. Right-click any symbol in Market Watch and select "Show All" if needed

4. Attach the EA to the XAUUSD M1 chart only. All other strategies operate on their own timeframes and symbols automatically — no additional charts are needed

5. Verify and adjust the symbol names in the input parameters to match your broker's exact Market Watch symbol names

6. Configure the input parameters according to your risk tolerance





=== Warning — Important Notes ===





- Past performance does not guarantee future results

- The EA should be thoroughly tested on a demo account before live trading

- Backtesting results do not reflect real-world trading conditions including slippage, spread widening, and execution delays

- The developer is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from the use of this Expert Advisor

- Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors

- Always start with a demo account and transition to live trading only after validating performance

- It is recommended to use the EA with funds you can afford to lose

- Scalping strategies (Strategy 1 and 2) are sensitive to trading costs. The performance of these strategies depends on tight spreads and fast execution. Results may vary significantly between brokers due to differences in spread, commission, and execution speed



