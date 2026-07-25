Behavioural Replay Trade Psychology Analyzer

BRE Behavioural Replay - Trade Psychology Analyzer

This is an analytics and awareness tool. It does not place, modify, or block trades.

It scans your local MetaTrader 5 deal history for revenge-trading patterns (a loss followed quickly by a larger re-entry) and shows a simple on-chart summary:
- Trades scanned
- Revenge entries flagged
- Estimated cost of those patterns

Designed to run alongside your existing risk management EA. It shows you the why and the cost, complementing tools that already handle the stop.

IMPORTANT — how to get the full report
1. Click "Export Full History for Replay" on the chart panel.
2. Open the CSV from your terminal folder: MQL5\Files\BRE_History_Export_<account>.csv
3. Upload that CSV at https://bre.fin-tech.com
4. Select MT5 as the broker when importing.

The full behavioural replay (cohort breakdown, filtered equity curve, revenge/tilt cost) is generated on bre.fin-tech.com after you upload. The MT5 utility is free and stays local until you choose to upload.

How to use
1. Attach the EA to any chart (Allow Algo Trading enabled).
2. Read the on-chart summary panel.
3. Export your history CSV.
4. Upload it at https://bre.fin-tech.com (select MT5).

Features
- Local history scan only (no WebRequest, no DLL)
- On-chart summary panel
- One-click CSV export for BRE web replay
- Free utility

Tagline: See why your account bleeds — not just where the line is.
Video Behavioural Replay Trade Psychology Analyzer
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3.97 (35)
Утилиты
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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5 (6)
Утилиты
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
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5 (3)
Утилиты
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4.95 (132)
Утилиты
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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5 (1)
Утилиты
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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4.59 (74)
Утилиты
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5 (4)
Утилиты
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
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Утилиты
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
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